

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday to extend losses for a third day running after industry data pointed to a rise in both crude and gasoline stocks.



Sentiment was also dented by concerns about U.S. interest rates remaining higher for longer due to sustained inflation.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.4 percent to $81.72 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 1.5 percent at $77.55.



Investors fretted about sluggish U.S. demand after data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed U.S. commercial crude oil stocks increased by around 2.5 million barrels last week.



The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release official inventory data later in the session.



The dollar held steady after more Federal Reserve officials suggested that the U.S. central bank might keep rates higher for a longer period.



The International Energy Agency (IEA) in its report last week had trimmed its outlook for crude demand this year, citing concerns over weaker economic conditions due to pressure from interest rates.



The minutes of the Fed's April 30-May 1 meeting due later in the day may shed additional light on Fed officials' thinking with regard to the outlook for rates.



