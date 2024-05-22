Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - WORDANS announces the launch of its latest collection: Stylish and Versatile Zip Hoodies, available from June 1, 2024. This new collection, designed to offer both comfort and style, is an ideal choice for individuals and businesses alike.

The new collection of zip hoodies from WORDANS is crafted to meet the diverse needs of today's fashion-conscious consumers. Key features of the collection include:

Made from high-quality materials, these hoodies provide the perfect blend of comfort and durability.

The convenience of a zipper makes these hoodies incredibly versatile. They can be worn open for a relaxed look or zipped up for extra warmth.

The new collection features a wide range of colors and sizes, catering to every preference. From classic neutrals to bold, vibrant hues, there is a zip hoodie for every taste and occasion.

WORDANS zip hoodies are an excellent choice for businesses looking to outfit their teams in stylish, uniform apparel. These hoodies can also be customized with logos or designs, allowing businesses to create a professional, cohesive look for their staff. For individuals, the zip hoodies offer unmatched versatility and comfort, perfect for casual wear, workouts, or layering.

About WORDANS:

WORDANS was founded with the vision of making the best basic clothing available to everyone, whether wholesalers or individuals. With the support of suppliers, WORDANS has built a robust platform that includes more than 50 brands with a total of 3000 references. WORDANS is dedicated to providing top-quality apparel that meets the needs of a diverse customer base. For more information, visit the website or contact the customer service team.

For those interested in exploring the full range of zip hoodies, browse the extensive collection here to view the full range of hoodies in different colors.

Contact Information:

Emily Johnson

Wordans

customerservice@wordans.ca

+1 647-946-8323

One Dundas Street West Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5G 1Z3

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209651

SOURCE: Media Feature