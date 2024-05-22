Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

22 May 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 21 May 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £51.564 million Including current year income and expenses £51.832 million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 271.74p Including current year income and expenses 273.15p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 271.00p Including current year income and expenses 272.28p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

