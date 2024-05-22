Vlkanová, Slovak Republic--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - The Board of Directors of the joint stock company GEVORKYAN, a.s., with its registered office at Továrenská 504, 976 31 Vlkanová, Slovak Republic, ID No.: 36 017 205, registered in the Commercial Registry of the District Court Banská Bystrica, Section: Sa, Insert No.: 1232/S (the "Company")

hereby notifies the shareholders of the Company

that the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on 21 June 2024 at 15:00 at the registered office of the Company at Továrenská 504, 976 31 Vlkanová, Slovak Republic.

More information can be found on the Company's website at the following link: https://www.gevorkyan.sk/en/valne-zhromazdenie.

Contact:

Andrej Bátovský

andrej.batovsky@gevorkyan.sk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210066

SOURCE: Gevorkyan a.s.