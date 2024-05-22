NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Nasdaq Iceland approves Íslandshótel hf.'s request for admission of shares to trading, subject to sufficient distribution of shares

Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") has approved Íslandshótel hf.'s (ID no. 630169-2919) request for admission of shares to trading on its Main Market. The approval is subject to the company's ability to fulfill requirements regarding the distribution of shares in the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares before the first day of trading. The first day of trading is expected to be May 30, 2024. The first day of trading will be announced by the Exchange in a market notice at least one trading day in advance.