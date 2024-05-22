BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 21 May 2024 were:
222.60p Capital only
223.31p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 55,872 ordinary shares on 21st May 2024, the Company has 76,564,781 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 23,796,524 shares which are held in Treasury.