Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Bavarian Nordic A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees' exercise of warrants

The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will
take effect as per 23 May 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0015998017            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Bavarian Nordic          
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 78,097,834 shares (DKK 780,978,340)
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        18,702 shares (DKK 187,020)    
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  78,116,536             
----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  -- DKK 146.6            
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10               
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BAVA                
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID      3333                
----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
