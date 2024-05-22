Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Bavarian Nordic A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees' exercise of warrants

The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 23 May 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0015998017 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Bavarian Nordic ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 78,097,834 shares (DKK 780,978,340) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 18,702 shares (DKK 187,020) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 78,116,536 ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: -- DKK 146.6 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAVA ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3333 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66