Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Announces Data to be Presented at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Moderna to host an investor event via webcast on Monday, June 3 at 6:15 PM CDT

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that three abstracts on mRNA-4157 (V940), an investigational mRNA individualized neoantigen therapy, have been accepted for presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which will be held May 31 - June 4 in Chicago, IL. mRNA-4157 (V940) is being jointly developed by Moderna and Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada.

The three abstract titles are:

Abstract TPS9616: INTerpath-001: Pembrolizumab with V940 (mRNA-4157) versus pembrolizumab with placebo for adjuvant treatment of high-risk stage II-IV melanoma

Poster Board #: 391b; Sunday, June 1 at 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM CDT

Presenter: Jeffrey S. Weber MD, PhD, FASCO

Poster Board #: 377b; Sunday, June 1 at 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM CDT

Presenter: Jay M. Lee MD

Rapid Oral Abstract Session - Melanoma/Skin Cancers; Monday, June 3 at 10:15 AM CDT

Presenter: Jeffrey S. Weber MD, PhD, FASCO

Moderna Investor Event

Moderna will host a live webcast on Monday, June 3, from 6:15 to 7:15 PM CDT. The webcast will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Moderna's website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About mRNA-4157 (V940)

mRNA-4157 (V940) is a novel investigational messenger RNA (mRNA)-based individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) consisting of a synthetic mRNA coding for up to 34 neoantigens that is designed and produced based on the unique mutational signature of the DNA sequence of the patient's tumor. Upon administration into the body, the algorithmically derived and RNA-encoded neoantigen sequences are endogenously translated and undergo natural cellular antigen processing and presentation, a key step in adaptive immunity.

Individualized neoantigen therapies are designed to train and activate an antitumor immune response by generating specific T-cell responses based on the unique mutational signature of a patient's tumor. KEYTRUDA is an immunotherapy that works by increasing the ability of the body's immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells. As previously announced from the Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 trial evaluating patients with high-risk stage III/IV melanoma, combining mRNA-4157 (V940) with KEYTRUDA may provide a meaningful benefit over KEYTRUDA alone.

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: the development of mRNA-4157 (V940); the ability of mRNA-4157 (V940) to stimulate an immune response. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

