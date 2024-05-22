Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024
22.05.2024 | 13:06
CUJO AI Hits 3 Billion Devices, With EE Also Revealed As Latest Client

CUJO AI is the first device intelligence and cybersecurity service provider to reach an unprecedented scale within carrier production networks.

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI, the global leader in AI-driven cybersecurity and device intelligence, has reached an unprecedented scale, with over 3 billion devices identified and protected by its solutions worldwide. This significant milestone coincides with the confirmation of its collaboration with EE, one of the United Kingdom's leading telecommunications providers.

CUJO AI logo

With billions of devices connecting to the internet, the role of CUJO AI in shaping the future of digital security through device intelligence has never been more critical. By leveraging advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, CUJO AI offers network operators and service providers unparalleled insights into device behaviour, security needs, and operational health. These capabilities enable network service providers to optimize network management, enhance user experiences, and provide robust security measures that proactively protect against emerging threats.

"Crossing the 3 billion device threshold is not just a testament to our technological prowess, but also to the trust we have built with leading telecom giants around the world, including our latest engagement with EE," said Remko Vos, CEO of CUJO AI. "This relationship reflects our shared vision to provide a secure and superior digital experience by leveraging our AI-driven solutions to protect users worldwide."

CUJO AI has been working with EE to provide integrated cybersecurity solutions for its latest range of home routers launched last year, including support for the newly launched Smart Hub Plus.

Trusted by global telecommunications giants like Comcast, Charter Communications, TELUS, Sky Italia, Sky UK, Rogers, Cox, Shaw, and Videotron, EE CUJO AI provides actionable, real-time data insights. This translates into superior network management, heightened security, and unmatched customer satisfaction.

About CUJO AI

CUJO AI enhances the ability to understand, serve, and protect their customers with advanced cybersecurity, along with granular network and device intelligence for network service providers. Covering 3 billion connected devices, CUJO AI's advanced AI algorithms assist clients in uncovering previously unavailable insights, thereby elevating customer experience and retention through new value propositions and superior operational services. Fully compliant with all privacy regulations, CUJO AI's services are trusted by the largest broadband operators worldwide, including Comcast, Charter Communications, BT (EE), TELUS, Sky Italia, Sky UK, Rogers, Cox, Shaw, and Videotron. More information is available at https://cujo.com.

CONTACT: Viktorija Vilke, viktorija@cujo.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692982/logo_black__1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cujo-ai-hits-3-billion-devices-with-ee-also-revealed-as-latest-client-302148794.html

