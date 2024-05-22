TransDigm Group Inc.: TransDigm Announces Acquisition of SEI Industries LTD.

CLEVELAND, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG), today announced that it has completed the acquisition of SEI Industries LTD ("SEI" or "the Company").

SEI Industries, headquartered in Delta, British Columbia, is a leading provider of highly engineered products for aerial firefighting and other liquid transportation solutions, such as remote refueling. Their innovative and world renowned Bambi Bucket®, is a proprietary collapsible firefighting bucket used across the globe to combat forest fires, among other applications. SEI provides exceptional aftermarket support of the Bambi Bucket® through its 12 international repair facilities. SEI's revenues are derived from both the commercial and defense aerospace end markets, with about 85% of the revenues coming from the aftermarket. The Company employs approximately 80 people and is expected to generate approximately $30 million in revenue for the calendar year ending December 31, 2024.

Kevin Stein, TransDigm's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are excited about the acquisition of SEI Industries. SEI is a leader in products for firefighting helicopters and other liquid transportation solutions. The Company is widely known in the industry for its highly engineered and specialized products, which fit well with our proprietary and aftermarket-focused value generation strategy. SEI's innovative products and excellent customer service at its global repair centers have created a strong portfolio of established, long-term customers. As with all TransDigm acquisitions, we expect the SEI acquisition to create equity value in-line with our long-term private equity-like return objectives."

The acquisition was financed through existing cash on hand.

TransDigm Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. Major product offerings, substantially all of which are ultimately provided to end-users in the aerospace industry, include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, databus and power controls, cockpit security components and systems, specialized and advanced cockpit displays, engineered audio, radio and antenna systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, advanced sensor products, switches and relay panels, thermal protection and insulation, lighting and control technology, parachutes, high performance hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading, handling and delivery systems and specialized flight, wind tunnel and jet engine testing services and equipment.

