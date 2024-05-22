Westport, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - CYduct Diagnostics (OTC Pink: CYDX), CYductDX is a disruptive clinical-stage diagnostic company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists focused on proprietary technologies for the early assessment and detection of Breast Cancer., will be attending The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference, which will take place on June 20 at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York.

CYductDX headquartered in Westport, CT, is disrupting the breast cancer market by addressing the unmet clinical need for accurate risk assessment of breast cancer, particularly in women already at high-risk and those with dense breast tissue, so as to detect breast cancer at its earliest stages. In order to "Find It Early", it is important to focus on the origin of virtually all breast cancers-The Mammary Ducts. The aim of CYduct is to provide specialized intraductal tools and processes that offer a suite of breast healthcare products which assess, screen, detect, monitor and treat early changes that distinguish variations in breast health. CYduct has a unique precision medicine test for women, coupled with advanced breast health medical devices for the evolutionary improvement in helping identify precancerous and cancerous lesions while still within the mammary ducts, offering the earliest detection of breast cancer.

The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference is the largest annual gathering place for online investment platforms, brokers, legal and financial advisors, investors, and other dealmakers involved in Reg A and crowdfunding deals. This event is also well attended by private and public companies looking to raise capital using Reg A and Reg CF.

In 2024, the conference will broaden its focus to include Crowdfunding deals with more of the program dedicated to online deal-marketing tactics. Attendees will glean insight from experts on deal structures, fees and expenses, and the continuously changing regulatory landscape.

