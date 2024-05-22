

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Petroleum Reserves announced a solicitation for the sale and liquidation of 1 million barrels of gasoline in the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve, or NGSR.



The additional supply of gasoline is aimed to help lower gasoline prices at the pump as Americans hit the road this summer.



DOE said it will sell nearly 1 million barrels of gasoline from the NGSR storage sites in Port Reading, NJ, and South Portland, ME.



The volumes will be allocated in quantities of 100,000 barrels.



Both fuel retailers and terminal holders can participate in a competitive bidding process.



The winners of the bid must transfer the fuel before June 30 to ensure that the product can flow into local retailers ahead of the July 4 holiday and that it will be sold at competitive prices, DOE said in a press release.



'The Biden-Harris Administration is laser focused on lowering prices at the pump for American families, especially as drivers hit the road for summer driving season,' said Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. 'By strategically releasing this reserve in between Memorial Day and July 4th, we are ensuring sufficient supply flows to the tri-state and northeast at a time hardworking Americans need it the most.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken