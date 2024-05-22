Egal Pads on a Roll and Throne Labs Partner to Advance Menstrual Equity in Cities Ahead of Menstrual Hygiene Day

SOMERVILLE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Menstrual equity - ensuring affordable access to menstrual products for all - is a crucial issue of health, dignity and gender equality. In the United States, period poverty causes one in three low-income women to miss work or school. Two in five women have struggled to afford menstrual supplies, and 20 states still tax these necessities as "luxury goods." Today, Throne Labs and Egal, two mission-driven companies committed to revolutionizing access to public restrooms and menstrual products, are proud to announce the launch of their groundbreaking Menstrual Equity Programs to celebrate Menstrual Hygiene Day May 28th.

As they fight for menstrual equity, these two companies aim to ensure that everyone has the essential menstrual products they need to thrive. Working with like-minded municipal partners such as Fairfax, Va., Hyattsville, Md., Ann Arbor, Mich. and Washington, D.C., Throne and Egal will bring menstrual products to more public restrooms.

"Throne was founded to reduce the stress of needing a bathroom," said Jessica Heinzelman, Throne's co-founder and COO. "Providing free menstrual products is another way we can make life easier for residents and visitors."

Egal's rolls of sanitary pads are available right in the stall - the first and only solution to offer this kind of privacy and convenience. The pads can be hung just like toilet paper or mounted using Egal's patented, custom-designed roll dispenser. With 40 pads per roll, they are much easier and less expensive to refill than traditional pad/tampon dispensers mounted by sinks that often jam or go empty.

"Our pads on a roll ensure privacy, accessibility, and dignity for all who menstruate," said Penelope Finnie, CEO of Egal. "Egal's mission is to deliver a convenient, shame-free menstrual product that will be as commonly available as toilet paper."

Both Egal and Throne are committed to destigmatize conversations around periods and ensure nobody is held back from school, work or life due to lack of menstrual products. To learn more about their Menstrual Hygiene Day initiatives, visit Thronelabs.co and EgalPads.com.

About Egal: Egal Pads, Inc. was founded in August 2021 with a mission to make menstrual products as commonly available as toilet paper through patented innovations like Pads on a Roll. Egal's flagship product allows menstrual pads to be dispensed affordably right in the privacy of every public restroom stall. The company's solutions require little investment compared to traditional vending machines, while providing dignity and supporting menstrual health. Egal Pads on a Roll are already being installed in public buildings across the U.S. and globally. Learn more at: www.padsonaroll.com.

About Throne Labs: Throne raises the bar for public restrooms and empowers cities to rapidly increase bathroom access through data-driven, inclusive smart restroom infrastructure. Thrones require no utility connections and can be deployed in days rather than years at a fraction of traditional costs. Cities outsource restroom provision, while Throne optimizes cleaning via sensors and real-time user feedback. The result is consistently sparkling bathrooms backed by transparent performance data. Throne's design exceeds ADA standards, offers analytics to inform planning, and introduces tech-enabled accountability. Throne bathrooms serve parks, transit hubs, and business districts in LA, DC, and Ann Arbor (launching June 2024) where they delight users and transform the public restroom experience. For more information visit: thronelabs.co

