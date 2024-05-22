Anzeige
22.05.2024
ThinkEquity LLC: ThinkEquity, One of NYSE's Newest Member Firms, Announces Key New Hire

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / ThinkEquity, a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade collectively financing more than $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions, today announced the addition of Paul Dhaliwal to ThinkEquity's trading department as Head of Trading Execution Services.

Mr Dhaliwal has been on Wall Street for over 12 years. Most recently, for a decade, Paul was Director, Program Trading & Head of Corporate Trading at Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets. Paul's area of expertise are program trading, corporate trading, International trading, market making, risk management, financial modeling, REITs and project management. Prior to working on Wall Street Mr. Dhaliwal worked as systems engineer in Lockheed Martin's unmanned drone division. Mr Dhaliwal holds FINRA series 7, 63 and 55 registrations. Mr Dhaliwal graduated from the University of Calgary with a bachelor of science in electrical engineering and a masters of business administration.

About ThinkEquity LLC

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions.

CONTACT:

William Baquet, President
ThinkEquity
212-732-8500
wbaquet@think-equity.com

SOURCE: ThinkEquity LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
