Rosslyn, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - Shift5, the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), today announced that the Shift5 Platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Shift5 Platform brings order to the complexity of onboard data flowing from commercial aerospace, rail, maritime, and military vehicles and weapon systems. It captures and analyzes real-time serial bus data, revealing critical operational and cybersecurity insights that enable organizations to move from data to decisions quickly and confidently. Shift5 unlocks the complete ecosystem of onboard data for operations, maintenance, and cybersecurity teams, enabling real-time decision intelligence through complete onboard data access and observability from the asset level to fleet scale. The Shift5 Platform can be deployed using existing onboard compute resources or optional field-proven TRL9 hardware. It is hardware, bus, and protocol agnostic and is designed to perform passive, full-take data capture from any onboard source - every frame, every bus, every protocol. The Shift5 Platform supports several modules:

Cybersecurity Module - Detect, identify, and alert on anomalous activities and known threats, providing real time notifications that enable faster response and proactive mitigation of potential cybersecurity risks.





- Detect, identify, and alert on anomalous activities and known threats, providing real time notifications that enable faster response and proactive mitigation of potential cybersecurity risks. Predictive Maintenance Module - Get real time, data driven insights needed to predict and schedule maintenance effectively, helping to avoid failures before they happen and to ensure the safety and performance of critical transportation and defense fleets.





- Get real time, data driven insights needed to predict and schedule maintenance effectively, helping to avoid failures before they happen and to ensure the safety and performance of critical transportation and defense fleets. Compliance Module - Automate compliance efforts for onboard fleet data by helping to ensure that it is processed, managed, and stored in accordance with regulatory requirements and industry best practices.





- Automate compliance efforts for onboard fleet data by helping to ensure that it is processed, managed, and stored in accordance with regulatory requirements and industry best practices. GPS Integrity Module - Enhance situational awareness by delivering direct, real time alerts for GPS spoofing attempts, helping facilitate more efficient and secure decision making processes.

AWS customers will now have access to a software starter subscription of the Shift5 Platform directly within AWS Marketplace. Shift5 provides customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of the Shift5 Platform within their AWS Marketplace account.

"Operators make smarter, faster decisions with access to real-time data, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge. Making Shift5 available through AWS Marketplace is a milestone for both Shift5 and our customers, and a testament to our dedication to meeting our customers where they are today," said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder, Shift5. "We're helping operators fast-track the security, availability, and resilience of their fleets through onboard OT observability."

A starter subscription to Shift5 Platform software is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on Shift5 and its offering through the AWS Marketplace, please visit AWS Marketplace Listing.

About Shift5

Shift5 is the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), enabling smarter, faster decisions through real-time data access, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge for aerospace, rail, maritime, and defense. Created by officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends commercial and military fleets as well as weapon systems against operational failures and OT cybersecurity risks. Household name aviation companies, U.S. railroads, and fleets within the U.S. military rely on Shift5 for the security, availability, safety, resilience, and reliability of today's fleets and tomorrow's next-generation assets. For more information, visit shift5.io.

