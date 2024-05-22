

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the State of Oklahoma challenging an Immigration Law it passed recently.



The suit says House Bill 4156, which Governor Kevin Stitt signed into law late last month, is in violation of the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause and Foreign Commerce Clause.



The Constitution assigns the federal government the authority to regulate immigration and manage its international borders. Pursuant to this authority, Congress has established a comprehensive immigration framework governing non-citizens' entry, reentry and presence. Because HB 4156 is preempted by federal law and violates the U.S. Constitution, the Justice Department seeks a declaration that HB 4156 is invalid and an order barring the state from enforcing the law.



As outlined in the complaint, Oklahoma's law would create new state crimes to regulate non-citizens' entry and reentry into and presence in, the United States, with charges ranging from a misdemeanor to a felony. In particular, HB 4156 requires non-citizens convicted of violating its provisions to leave the State, effectively granting Oklahoma the independent authority to exile non-citizens from the State and permitting a patchwork of state immigration schemes.



American Civil Liberties Union calls it one of the country's most extreme anti-immigrant bills.



'HB 4156 is one of the most extreme anti-immigrant bills to be passed by any state, undoubtedly leading directly to racial profiling and subjecting thousands of Black and Brown Oklahomans to the state's criminal legal system,' the ACLU of Oklahoma said in a statement.



