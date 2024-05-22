Federal Resources Corporation Appraised at CMMI Level 3

FRC today announced that it has been appraised at level 3 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®)

The appraisal was performed by Advanced Network Technology Solutions, Inc.

CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals.

An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.

"Achieving the CMMI Level 3 Services accreditation marks a pivotal milestone in FRC's journey towards operational excellence and maturity," says Jeremy Young, CEO, of Federal Resources Corporation. "This strategic accomplishment underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality services and continuously improving our processes. By adhering to these rigorous standards, we not only enhance our efficiency and effectiveness but also reinforce our dedication to meeting and exceeding our clients' expectations. This accreditation serves as a critical gate in our growth strategy, propelling us to new heights of innovation, success, and customer experience."

For more information about CMMI performance solutions, visit www.isaca.org/enterprise/cmmi-performance-solutions.

About FRC

Federal Resources Corporations (FRC) has a proven track record in delivering mission-critical cybersecurity solutions for the US Federal Government and diverse enterprise environments. As a premier Value-added Reseller, we expand the reach of our partners and provide ongoing managed services to our customers. FRC also provides Professional Services for NASA SEWP and GSA contracts through our specialized Global Solutions Group (GSG).

About ISACA

For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise, and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education, and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk, and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation that supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced, under-represented populations.

Federal Resources Corporation Contacts:

Jeremy Young, jyoung@fedresources.com, 814-636-8020

Jason Goetz, jgoetz@fedresources.com, 814-636-8020

ISACA Contacts:

Emily Van Camp, evcamp@isaca.org, +1.847.385.7223

Kristen Kessinger, communications@isaca.org, +1.847.660.5512

