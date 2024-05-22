Baxter of California Teams Up With the Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Baxter of California, the men's grooming brand with a superior assortment of hair, skin and shaving essentials, is thrilled to announce its first-ever professional sports partnership with the Los Angeles Rams.









As a California-born brand and Proud Grooming Partner of the LA Rams, Baxter of California will bring its lineup of tried-and-true grooming products to the Rams players, staff and fans.

"We are really excited to be partnering with the Rams this season," says Joe Wong, Owner & Principal of Baxter of California. "Performance is everything to us and is rooted in all our formulas. As LA's first professional sports team with their record of success on the field and dedication to giving back to their community, we knew partnering with the Rams would be the perfect fit."

Created to meet the grooming needs of the modern man, Baxter of California is dedicated to formulating premium products that adapt to any lifestyle.

"Baxter of California was started in LA and has been here for almost sixty years," says Wong. "Coming together with one of the city's biggest teams on our home turf will allow both our brands to further cement ourselves as part of the LA community and lifestyle. We look forward to bringing our high-performing, yet approachable, grooming products to the Rams as we support them, their fans and ours all season long."

As part of the partnership, Baxter of California will curate limited-edition, Rams-inspired product bundles featuring some of the team's favorite products. The special offerings will be made up of top Baxter of California grooming essentials, including the Clay Pomade, Aluminum-Free Citrus & Herbal Musk Deodorant and the Exfoliating Body Bar.

"Teaming up with Baxter of California will infuse our facilities with an authentic LA brand and their beloved product," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince. "As we gear up for the upcoming season, we're pleased to welcome Baxter of California's game-changing essentials to our locker room and look forward to cultivating unique and engaging activations throughout the year."

Additionally, Baxter of California will have custom marketing and advertising messaging featured across the Rams website and mobile app, along with curated events and brand integrations at Rams Training Camp, and branded placements on the LED Ribbon Board during the team's home games at SoFi Stadium.

You can learn more about Baxter of California and shop their line of essential grooming products at www.baxterofcalifornia.com.

###

ABOUT BAXTER OF CALIFORNIA

Since 1965, Baxter of California has been a pioneer in understanding and meeting our personal care needs. Our curated range of hair, skin, shave, and body essentials and lifestyle products are all tested by master barbers at our award-winning Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in Los Angeles. Our products are designed for quality and versatility to provide consumers with everything they need to confidently be who they are.

BaxterofCalifornia.com

@baxterofca

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES RAMS

The Los Angeles Rams - Los Angeles' original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions - stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League. Since its founding in 1937, the team has garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to being a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, California.

EDITORIAL/MEDIA INQUIRIES: For all media inquiries, including sample requests, please contact Sara Castillo at boc@agencyguacamole.com.

Contact Information

Sara Castillo

Senior Manager, PR & Influencer Partnerships

boc@agencyguacamole.com

(310) 878-2560

SOURCE: Baxter of California

View the original press release on newswire.com.