Kaleidoscope Becomes Fintech Sandbox Data Partner

Today, KALEIDOSCOPE becomes a Data Partner within the Fintech Sandbox Data Access Residency fulfilling a need for critical validation links from financial data to searchable, source securities filings. Fintech Sandbox is a unique, non-profit data source for entrepreneurs enabling them to build and scale their early-stage fintech products.

As a Data Partner, Kaleidoscope provides API (Application Programming Interface) access to a wide range of pre-defined and searchable securities datasets that have been extracted and aggregated from registered US and Canadian filings, including public companies, investment companies, funds, investment advisors, and US insiders. Kaleidoscope also creates custom APIs to support unique applications. Through its Data Access Residency, Fintech Sandbox currently offers a robust set of market, banking, investment, corporate fundamentals data, and more.

Participants in Fintech Sandbox's Data Access Residency will have an accelerated approval process and access to test data from Kaleidoscope. Kelly Fryer, Executive Director at Fintech Sandbox commented, "We are delighted to add Kaleidoscope as a Data Partner. Kaleidoscope's APIs are a natural complement to our current set of securities data, enabling source validation and detail that numbers alone cannot unveil. Kaleidoscope will enable more of our startups to build and scale their early-stage fintech products."

"We recognize the importance of the role Fintech Sandbox plays," commented Raul Peralta, CEO of Kaleidoscope. "Having been a participant in the Data Access Residency, we have experienced the benefits and wanted to 'pay it forward' to the entrepreneur/startup community in a sense." He added, "We look forward to helping other startups boost their development projects using our simple, yet powerful RESTful API to supply SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) and Canadian SEDAR filings, extracted datasets, or custom content to provide affordable development cycles and seamless integration."

ABOUT FINTECH SANDBOX

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that provides a leg-up for entrepreneurs around the world by providing free access to critical datasets and resources to build their early-stage fintech products through its Data Access Residency. Fintech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 350 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken. Boston Fintech Week and Mass Fintech Hub - a public-private partnership dedicated to making Massachusetts a global leader in fintech - are initiatives under the Fintech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintech-sandbox/.

ABOUT KALEIDOSCOPE

Kaleidoscope, a Memterra LLC company, was founded in 2017 by the developers of 10-K Wizard. Launched in 2019, Kaleidoscope leverages its 20+ years' experience with SEC filings to become a technology powerhouse for data extraction that drives several business segments including investment research through the flagship web-based Kaleidoscope, a robust securities research platform, Insider Focus delivers consolidated wealth and relationship data for corporate insiders, a worldwide Investor Relations solutions provider for website compliance, and custom SEC/SEDAR data feeds and API source for internal and commercial applications. For more information visit https://kscope.io or https://api.kscope.io

Contacts:

Kaleidoscope: Elise Lynch, EVP, elise@kscope.io, (866) 572-6731

Fintech Sandbox: Caliber Corporate Advisers, fintechsandbox@calibercoporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Kaleidoscope

View the original press release on accesswire.com