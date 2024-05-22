Mass Fintech Hub Welcomes the Mass Bankers Association as Its Newest Member

Established Trade Group Joins the Mass Fintech Hub to Tap into Talent, Innovation, and Fintech Startup Community

Today, Mass Fintech Hub, a public-private partnership dedicated to making the state a global leader in fintech, announced the Mass Bankers Association, a multi-faceted banking trade group representing over 120 banks, as its newest member. With this addition, the collaborative has welcomed nearly 55 member organizations to support its mission to advance fintech across Massachusetts since its launch in 2021.

The Mass Bankers Association was founded in 1905 and is the voice for the Massachusetts banking industry, promoting their success in a dynamic industry and rapidly changing world. Focused on proactively supporting its members and preparing them for the future, the organization saw a natural alignment with the Mass Fintech Hub, focusing on common goals of innovation, awareness-building for existing and startup fintechs, and attracting a diverse set of talent in banking and technology.

"There are many synergies between our association and Mass Fintech Hub's mission. Together we will bring about a strong, collaborative, and supportive community for banking, financial services, and fintech within Massachusetts," said Kathleen Murphy, President and CEO of the Massachusetts Bankers Association. "We're looking forward to expanding the discussions in our industry around innovation and talent recruitment as banks prepare for the future."

"We are proud to have the Mass Bankers Association as part of our membership. We look forward to enhanced collaboration with the banking industry to not only foster growth but promote financial services innovations in the Commonwealth. Many stakeholders in the financial community are looking at ways to partner to adapt and plan for future innovative changes and challenges," said Cynthia Begin, First Deputy Commissioner, Massachusetts Division of Banks, and member of the Mass Fintech Hub Advisory Board. "The industry as a whole is in a constant state of flux and it's important to spot how innovations develop and to openly share resources and knowledge."

"The Mass Bankers Association has been a champion for the banking industry in the Bay State for over a century, and we are thrilled to have this long-standing institution as a member of Mass Fintech Hub," said Julie Thurlow, President & CEO of Reading Cooperative Bank and member of the Mass Fintech Hub Advisory Board. "Continued innovation in banking services will set us up for a strong financial future in Massachusetts and beyond, and this collaboration with the Mass Bankers Association will allow us all to reach new heights and strengthen our community."

Since its official launch in June 2021, Mass Fintech Hub has hosted programming, including student career fairs, fintech career bootcamps, student mentoring, angel investor courses, corporate-startup collaboration events, and other panels and networking sessions, for more than 2,000 participants.

Although the organization is largely focused on Massachusetts-based initiatives, organizations and individuals from outside Massachusetts are encouraged to participate and contribute to the growth and expansion of the evolving fintech ecosystem.

About the Mass Fintech Hub

The Mass Fintech Hub is a public-private partnership focused on cultivating a thriving financial ecosystem in the Bay State through programs that build community, attract investment, develop talent, and seed collaboration. Composed of a close-knit and diverse network of tech founders, financial services leaders, investors, academics, and public sector leaders, the Mass Fintech Hub is dedicated to ensuring that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is providing an unparalleled habitat for fintech innovation of all stages. For more information, please visit https://massfintechhub.com/about/, sign up for our newsletter, or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

