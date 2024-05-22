Anzeige
22.05.2024
Compass Mining Launches Accelerated By Compass - A Bitcoin Mining Site Accelerator Program

WILMINGTON, Del., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Mining, a platform for bitcoin mining hardware, hosting, and ancillary mining services, is pleased to announce the launch of 'Accelerated by Compass', a comprehensive initiative that supports Bitcoin mining sites at any stage of development.

Compass Mining

Compass Mining is an industry leader in hosted mining services for thousands of clients around the world and its Accelerated by Compass program aims to further its mission to provide more people with the tools and know-how to mine Bitcoin. This new program will support a wide range of services and resources, including expertise, funding, mentorship, networking, and access to all necessary elements for successful Bitcoin mining site operations.

Accelerated by Compass is a specialized program that leverages Compass' Bitcoin mining experience to offer partners expert assistance in site development and operations, including site procurement, design and construction, along with modular data center installations.

Following a selective quarterly cohort model, the program focuses on refining business models, site development, and marketing strategies to improve Bitcoin mining operations and revenue opportunities.

The program offers four signature services to enhance efficiency and minimize downtime:

  • Procurement and Construction
  • Operations and Management
  • Energy Optimization
  • Infrastructure Monetization

For more information on Accelerated by Compass, please click here.

About?Compass?Mining

Compass Mining is a bitcoin-first mining?hardware and hosting?company that offers procurement, deployment, and resale of mining machines for institutional and retail clients. Compass' mission is to strengthen Bitcoin's network by democratizing hash rate. Compass also produces industry-leading research and educational content through a variety of tailored media product offerings.

For more information on?Compass Mining, visit?https://compassmining.io/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957082/Compass_Mining_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/compass-mining-launches-accelerated-by-compass---a-bitcoin-mining-site-accelerator-program-302151882.html

