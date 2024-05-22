India's Pahal Solar has launched n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) glass-backsheet modules with peak power outputs of 560 W to 595 W and efficiency ratings ranging from 21. 68% to 23. 03%. From pv magazine India Pahal Solar has introduced bifacial glass-backsheet modules based on n-type TOPCon technology. The modules are available in peak power outputs of 560 W to 595 W, with front-side efficiencies ranging from 21. 68% to 23. 03%. The rear side provides up to 30% additional gain in power generation, leading to power output of up to 774 Wp for the 595 Wp panels. The open-circuit ...

