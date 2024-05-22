Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22
[22.05.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.05.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,655,676.00
|USD
|22690
|75,077,629.12
|7.0458
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|22.05.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,654,482.00
|EUR
|0
|21,903,747.04
|5.9937
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|22.05.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|97,903.00
|GBP
|0
|926,410.25
|9.4625
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|22.05.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|656,895.00
|GBP
|0
|5,342,059.20
|8.1323