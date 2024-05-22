Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.05.2024 | 16:30
104 Leser
CEO speech to the Annual General Meeting 2024 of Minesto AB

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recording of CEO Dr Martin Edlund's speech to the Annual General Meeting 2024 of Minesto AB, 22nd of May 2024.

The recording is available on the company's Youtube channel, click here to watch (please note that the speech is in Swedish).

Press contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
press@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/ceo-speech-to-the-annual-general-meeting-2024-of-minesto-ab,c3986275

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ceo-speech-to-the-annual-general-meeting-2024-of-minesto-ab-302152976.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.