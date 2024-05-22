

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Council has adopted important electricity and gas market reforms and the new regulatory framework to boost the development of hydrogen and other decarbonised gases. These reforms highlight Europe's determination to pursue the clean energy transition while enhancing security of supply and consumer protection and building on the lessons learnt from the energy crisis.



Future-proof energy markets will stimulate investments in clean energy and facilitate lower and more stable prices which are key to make European industry more competitive on the global stage.



With the adoption of the revised electricity market design and the decarbonised gas and hydrogen package, the EU has further tools to reach its energy and climate targets under the European Green Deal.



The updated gas market framework gives Member States the possibility to stop or limit imports of both piped gas and LNG from Russia and Belarus, in line with the REPowerEU objectives.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken