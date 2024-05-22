

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global HIV, viral hepatitis epidemics and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) continue to pose significant public health challenges, causing 2.5 million deaths each year, according to a new WHO report.



New data show that STIs are increasing in many regions. In 2022, WHO Member States set out an ambitious target of reducing the annual number of adult syphilis infections by ten-fold by 2030, from 7.1 million to 0.71 million. Yet, new syphilis cases among adults aged 15-49 years increased by over 1 million in 2022 reaching 8 million. The highest increases occurred in the Region for the Americas and the African Region.



'The rising incidence of syphilis raises major concerns', said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.



Four curable STIs - syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and trichomoniasis - account for over 1 million infections daily. The report notes a surge in adult and maternal syphilis (1.1 million) and associated congenital syphilis (523 cases per 100 000 live births per year) during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, there were 230 000 syphilis-related deaths.



The report, titled, 'Implementing the global health sector strategies on HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections, 2022-2030' also show an increase in multi-resistant gonorrhoea.



