DUBAI, UAE, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to announce a limited-time exclusive offer for European traders. During this special event, European traders have the opportunity to maximize their earnings with this unprecedented offer.

From now until June 20, 2024, new users can take advantage of 0 fees and remarkable APR on selected plans.

Simply register a Bybit account now, verify your account and make your first deposit of $100 (or equivalent) via bank card or Google Pay. By doing so, traders can enjoy a fee-free trading experience during the event period.

It's important to note that the available plans are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Bybit encourages traders to seize this opportunity and start growing their earnings today.

For more information on this exclusive offer and to get started, visit: https://www.bybit.com/en/press/news

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launches-exclusive-offer-for-european-new-users-with-zero-fees-live-now-until-june-20-2024-302153106.html