PDD Holdings Inc.: PDD Holdings Announces First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. ("PDD Holdings" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDD), today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total revenues in the quarter were RMB86,812.1 million (US$ 1 12,023.3 million), an increase of 131% from RMB37,637.1 million in the same quarter of 2023.

in the quarter were RMB86,812.1 million (US$ 12,023.3 million), an increase of 131% from RMB37,637.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. Operating profit in the quarter was RMB25,973.7 million (US$3,597.3 million), an increase of 275% from RMB6,929.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP 2 operating profit in the quarter was RMB28,552.2 million (US$3,954.4 million), an increase of 237% from RMB8,462.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.

in the quarter was RMB25,973.7 million (US$3,597.3 million), an increase of 275% from RMB6,929.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. in the quarter was RMB28,552.2 million (US$3,954.4 million), an increase of 237% from RMB8,462.4 million in the same quarter of 2023. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB27,997.8 million (US$3,877.7 million), an increase of 246% from RMB8,101.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB30,601.8 million (US$4,238.3 million), an increase of 202% from RMB10,126.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.



"We are committed to offering a trustworthy shopping environment for our users around the world," said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. "We will keep focusing on growing our long-term intrinsic value through investing in initiatives that bring sustainable impacts to our communities."

"This year is critical for us to deepen the execution of our high-quality development strategy," said Mr. Jiazhen Zhao, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. "We will focus our efforts on improving the overall consumer experience, strengthening our supply chain capabilities, and fostering a healthy platform ecosystem."

"In the first quarter, we continued our investment in key areas critical to our high-quality development strategy," said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of PDD Holdings. "Rather than focusing on short-term results, we prioritize long-term value creation and remain committed to further deepening our investments in the future."



First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB86,812.1 million (US$12,023.3 million), an increase of 131% from RMB37,637.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services.

Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB42,456.2 million (US$5,880.1 million), an increase of 56% from RMB27,244.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.





were RMB42,456.2 million (US$5,880.1 million), an increase of 56% from RMB27,244.4 million in the same quarter of 2023. Revenues from transaction services were RMB44,355.8 million (US$6,143.2 million), an increase of 327% from RMB10,392.6 million in the same quarter of 2023.



Total costs of revenues were RMB32,694.7 million (US$4,528.2 million), an increase of 194% from RMB11,125.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase mainly came from the increased fulfilment fees, payment processing fees, maintenance costs and call center expenses.

Total operating expenses were RMB28,143.7 million (US$3,897.9 million), an increase of 44% from RMB19,582.7 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in sales and marketing expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB23,410.7 million (US$3,242.3 million), an increase of 44% from RMB16,259.7 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.

were RMB23,410.7 million (US$3,242.3 million), an increase of 44% from RMB16,259.7 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities. General and administrative expenses were RMB1,823.4 million (US$252.5 million), an increase of 123% from RMB816.4 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in staff related costs.

were RMB1,823.4 million (US$252.5 million), an increase of 123% from RMB816.4 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in staff related costs. Research and development expenses were RMB2,909.6 million (US$403.0 million), compared with RMB2,506.7 million in the same quarter of 2023.



Operating profit in the quarter was RMB25,973.7 million (US$3,597.3 million), an increase of 275% from RMB6,929.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating profit in the quarter was RMB28,552.2 million (US$3,954.4 million), an increase of 237% from RMB8,462.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB27,997.8 million (US$3,877.7 million), an increase of 246% from RMB8,101.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB30,601.8 million (US$4,238.3 million), an increase of 202% from RMB10,126.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Basic earnings per ADS was RMB20.33 (US$2.82) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB18.96 (US$2.63), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB6.13 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB5.55 in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB20.72 (US$2.83), compared with RMB6.92 in the same quarter of 2023.

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB21,067.2 million (US$2,917.8 million), compared with RMB1,338.0 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increase in net income.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB242.1 billion (US$33.5 billion) as of March 31, 2024, compared with RMB217.2 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Conference Call

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM ET on May 22, 2024 (12:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM HKT on the same day).

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures may provide further information about the Company's results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company's operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.



Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in the e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; developments in the relevant governmental policies and regulations relating to the Company's industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.

PDD HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")) As of December

31, 2023 March 31, 2024 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 59,794,469 55,591,888 7,699,388 Restricted cash 61,985,436 59,113,029 8,187,060 Receivables from online payment platforms 3,914,117 4,769,048 660,506 Short-term investments 157,415,365 186,539,732 25,835,454 Amounts due from related parties 7,428,070 6,973,834 965,865 Prepayments and other current assets 4,213,015 3,482,432 482,311 Total current assets 294,750,472 316,469,963 43,830,584 Non-current assets Property, equipment and software, net 979,597 881,008 122,018 Intangible assets 21,148 21,994 3,046 Right-of-use assets 4,104,889 3,953,936 547,614 Deferred tax assets 270,738 44,116 6,110 Other non-current assets 47,951,276 56,455,110 7,818,942 Total non-current assets 53,327,648 61,356,164 8,497,730 Total Assets 348,078,120 377,826,127 52,328,314

PDD HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$"))

As of December

31, 2023 March 31, 2024 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Amounts due to related parties 1,238,776 1,369,891 189,728 Customer advances and deferred revenues 2,144,610 2,281,087 315,927 Payable to merchants 74,997,252 74,493,746 10,317,265 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 55,351,399 54,203,751 7,507,132 Merchant deposits 16,878,746 17,248,091 2,388,833 Convertible bonds, current portion 648,570 73,951 10,242 Lease liabilities 1,641,548 1,727,492 239,255 Total current liabilities 152,900,901 151,398,009 20,968,382 Non-current liabilities Convertible bonds 5,231,523 5,240,608 725,816 Lease liabilities 2,644,260 2,437,620 337,606 Deferred tax liabilities 59,829 43,921 6,083 Total non-current liabilities 7,935,612 7,722,149 1,069,505 Total Liabilities 160,836,513 159,120,158 22,037,887 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares 177 178 25 Additional paid-in capital 107,293,091 110,449,151 15,297,031 Statutory reserves 105,982 105,982 14,678 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,723,760 5,034,235 697,233 Retained earnings 75,118,597 103,116,423 14,281,460 Total Shareholders' Equity 187,241,607 218,705,969 30,290,427 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 348,078,120 377,826,127 52,328,314

PDD HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 37,637,050 86,812,059 12,023,331 Costs of revenues (11,125,285 ) (32,694,686 ) (4,528,162 ) Sales and marketing expenses (16,259,688 ) (23,410,655 ) (3,242,338 ) General and administrative expenses (816,402 ) (1,823,445 ) (252,544 ) Research and development expenses (2,506,657 ) (2,909,620 ) (402,978 ) Total operating expenses (19,582,747 ) (28,143,720 ) (3,897,860 ) Operating profit 6,929,018 25,973,653 3,597,309 Interest and investment income, net 1,463,599 5,048,589 699,222 Interest expenses (11,687 ) - - Foreign exchange (loss)/ gain (16,037 ) 214,518 29,710 Other income, net 1,227,520 1,881,248 260,550 Profit before income tax and share of results of equity investees 9,592,413 33,118,008 4,586,791 Share of results of equity investees 106,389 (52,430 ) (7,261 ) Income tax expenses (1,597,775 ) (5,067,752 ) (701,876 ) Net income 8,101,027 27,997,826 3,877,654

PDD HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income 8,101,027 27,997,826 3,877,654 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 8,101,027 27,997,826 3,877,654

Earnings per ordinary share: -Basic 1.53 5.08 0.70 -Diluted 1.39 4.74 0.66 Earnings per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS): -Basic 6.13 20.33 2.82 -Diluted 5.55 18.96 2.63 Weighted average number of outstanding ordinary shares (in thousands): -Basic 5,282,720 5,509,682 5,509,682 -Diluted 5,850,378 5,907,021 5,907,021

PDD HOLDINGS INC.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues - Online marketing services and others 27,244,426 42,456,243 5,880,121 - Transaction services 10,392,624 44,355,816 6,143,210 Total 37,637,050 86,812,059 12,023,331

PDD HOLDINGS INC.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Share-based compensation expenses included in: Costs of revenues 37,368 17,514 2,426 Sales and marketing expenses 488,773 672,375 93,123 General and administrative expenses 478,062 1,251,768 173,367 Research and development expenses 529,199 636,885 88,208 Total 1,533,402 2,578,542 357,124

PDD HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash generated from operating activities 1,338,022 21,067,179 2,917,771 Net cash used in investing activities (22,620,247 ) (28,290,121 ) (3,918,137 ) Net cash generated from financing activities 53 30 4 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (348,245 ) 147,924 20,488 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (21,630,417 ) (7,074,988 ) (979,874 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 92,300,417 121,779,905 16,866,322 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 70,670,000 114,704,917 15,886,448

PDD HOLDINGS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating profit 6,929,018 25,973,653 3,597,309 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 1,533,402 2,578,542 357,124 Non-GAAP operating profit 8,462,420 28,552,195 3,954,433 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 8,101,027 27,997,826 3,877,654 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 1,533,402 2,578,542 357,124 Add: Interest expenses related to convertible bonds' amortization to face value 11,687 - - Add: Loss from fair value change of certain investments 480,276 25,437 3,523 Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 10,126,392 30,601,805 4,238,301 Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands) 5,850,378 5,907,021 5,907,021 Diluted earnings per ordinary share 1.39 4.74 0.66 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ordinary share 0.34 0.44 0.05 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share 1.73 5.18 0.71 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS 6.92 20.72 2.83

____________________

1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.2203 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 29, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2 The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.



