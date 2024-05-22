MiNK Therapeutics: MiNK Presents AgenT-797 Clinical Activity in Immune-Compromised Transplant Patient with Severe ARDS at ATS Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced presentation of clinical data on agenT-797 in a complex case of severe acute respiratory distress (ARDS) at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) Annual Meeting. These translational and mechanistic insights build on an expanding dataset of clinical activity for patients with severe ARDS.



"Consistent with our prior publication of the survival benefit of agenT-797 in severe respiratory distress, the observed improvement in this case further demonstrates the potential of allogeneic iNKT cells in this setting," said Dr. Terese Hammond, University of California Los Angeles. "New therapeutic options, like allogeneic cell therapies, are urgently needed to address the critical unmet need in immune-compromised individuals with respiratory distress. I believe this growing body of data illuminates how iNKTs may have an impactful role in treating acute critical illness and merits further investigation."

Clinical Findings

Patient : A 26-year-old chronically immunosuppressed patient post-renal transplant contracted COVID-19 and progressed to severe hypoxemic respiratory failure, requiring veno-venous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VV-ECMO).

: A 26-year-old chronically immunosuppressed patient post-renal transplant contracted COVID-19 and progressed to severe hypoxemic respiratory failure, requiring veno-venous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VV-ECMO). Treatment : A single dose of 1x10^9 allogeneic iNKT cells (agenT-797) on hospital day 13.

: A single dose of 1x10^9 allogeneic iNKT cells (agenT-797) on hospital day 13. Outcomes: Clinical changes showed a rapid decrease in inflammatory cytokines, including IL-18 following agenT-797 administration, consistent with the data observed in the Phase 1 trial of agenT-797 in COVID-19 ARDS (Hammond, T.C., Nat Commun 2024). The patient was extubated on day 37 and discharged home from the hospital on day 60, weaned off hemodialysis and returned to normal activities of daily living (ADLs) within 6 months of dosing.



The full poster presentation can be found on the Publications page of the MiNK website at https://minktherapeutics.com/publications/.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/ or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the therapeutic and curative potential of agenT-797 and iNKT cells the mechanism of action, potency and safety, interim or top-line data, including statements regarding clinical data of agenT-797, the anticipated benefits of agenT-797 and clinical development plans and timelines. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the factors described under the Risk Factors section of the most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC. MiNK cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MiNK undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

