Petco Health & Wellness Company, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

Q1 2024 Overview

Net revenue of $1.5 billion decreased 1.7 percent year over year

Comparable sales declined 1.2 percent year over year and increased 4.1 percent on a two-year basis

GAAP net loss of $46.5 million, or $(0.17) per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $1.9 million, or $(0.01) per share in the prior year

Adjusted Net Income 1 of $(11.8) million, or $(0.04) per share, compared to $14.9 million, or $0.06 per share in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $75.6 million compared to $111.0 million in the prior year

Operating Cash Flow of $(8.4) million compared to $37.7 million in the prior year

Free Cash Flow 1 of $(41.1) million compared to $(24.4) million in the prior year

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, today announced its first quarter 2024 financial results.

In the first quarter of 2024, Petco delivered net revenue of $1.5 billion, down 1.7 percent versus prior year. On an as-reported basis, the company's consumables business was up 0.1 percent versus prior year, and services and other business was up 4.2 percent versus prior year. Growth in the company's consumables and services and other business was offset by the company's supplies and companion animal business, down 6.8 percent versus prior year. GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2024 was $46.5 million or $(0.17) per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $1.9 million or $(0.01) per share in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income1 was $(11.8) million or $(0.04) per share, compared to $14.9 million or $0.06 per share in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $75.6 million compared to $111.0 million in the prior year.

"In Q1 we made meaningful progress against our strategy to reposition the business for sustainable and profitable growth," said Mike Mohan, Petco's Interim Chief Executive Officer. "The underlying value proposition of this iconic and trusted brand remains strong, and I'm confident that a renewed focus on retail fundamentals and effective delivery of cost transformation will restore profitability and amplify the competitive advantages of our differentiated approach within the pet category."

Fiscal Q2 2024 Outlook

The company is providing Q2 guidance for revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS, in addition to reaffirming full year interest, share count, and capital expenditure expectations.

For Fiscal Q2 2024, the company expects:

Metric* FQ2 2024 Guidance Net Revenue ~ $1.525 billion Adjusted EBITDA ~ $80 million Adjusted EPS ~ $(0.02)

For Fiscal 2024 (a 52-week year), the company expects:

Metric* 2024 Guidance, YoY Net interest expense ~$145 million Capital Expenditures ~$140 million

*Assumptions in the guidance include that economic conditions, currency rates and the tax and regulatory landscape remain generally consistent. For fiscal 2024, our guidance anticipates a 26 percent tax rate, and 272 million weighted average diluted share count. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information:

Management will host an earnings conference call on May 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results. The conference call will be accessible through a live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast, earnings release, and earnings presentation via the company's investor relations page at ir.petco.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's investor relations page through June 5, 2024 until approximately 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.:

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love, a life-changing organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for nearly 7 million animals.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This earnings release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our Q2 2024 guidance, operational reset of our business, our competitive positioning, profitability, cost action plans and associated cost-savings. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believes," "expects," "may," "intends," "will," "shall," "should," "anticipates," "opportunity," "illustrative," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Although Petco believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct or that any forward-looking results will occur or be realized. Nothing contained in this earnings release is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation or warranty as to any future matter, including any matter in respect of the operations or business or financial condition of Petco. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions about future events that may or may not be correct or necessarily take place and that are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of Petco. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the potential results or events discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those identified in this earnings release as well as the following: (i) increased competition (including from multi-channel retailers and e-Commerce providers); (ii) reduced consumer demand for our products and/or services; (iii) our reliance on key vendors; (iv) our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (v) risks arising from statutory, regulatory and/or legal developments; (vi) macroeconomic pressures in the markets in which we operate, including inflation and prevailing interest rates; (vii) failure to effectively manage our costs; (viii) our reliance on our information technology systems; (ix) our ability to prevent or effectively respond to a data privacy or security breach; (x) our ability to effectively manage or integrate strategic ventures, alliances or acquisitions and realize the anticipated benefits of such transactions; (xi) economic or regulatory developments that might affect our ability to provide attractive promotional financing; (xii) business interruptions and other supply chain issues; (xiii) catastrophic events, political tensions, conflicts and wars (such as the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East), health crises, and pandemics; (xiv) our ability to maintain positive brand perception and recognition; (xv) product safety and quality concerns; (xvi) changes to labor or employment laws or regulations; (xvii) our ability to effectively manage our real estate portfolio; (xviii) constraints in the capital markets or our vendor credit terms; (xix) changes in our credit ratings; (xx) impairments of the carrying value of our goodwill and other intangible assets; (xxi) our ability to successfully implement our operational adjustments, achieve the expected benefits of our cost action plans and drive improved profitability; and (xxii) the other risks, uncertainties and other factors identified under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Petco's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The occurrence of any such factors could significantly alter the results set forth in these statements.

Petco cautions that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not complete, and forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Petco undertakes no duty to update publicly any such forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)



















13 Weeks Ended





May 4,

2024

April 29,

2023

Percent

Change

Net sales:













Products

$ 1,279,731

$ 1,316,596

(3 %)

Services and other

249,409

239,312

4 %

Total net sales

1,529,140

1,555,908

(2 %)

Cost of sales:













Products

792,722

805,759

(2 %)

Services and other

157,758

145,667

8 %

Total cost of sales

950,480

951,426

(0 %)

Gross profit

578,660

604,482

(4 %)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

595,442

576,865

3 %

Goodwill impairment

-

-

N/M

Operating (loss) income

(16,782)

27,617

N/M

Interest income

(418)

(1,177)

(64 %)

Interest expense

36,817

37,202

(1 %)

Loss on partial extinguishment of debt

-

441

(100 %)

Other non-operating loss (income)

2,665

(2,819)

N/M

Loss before income taxes and income from

equity method investees

(55,846)

(6,030)

826 %

Income tax benefit

(4,477)

(1,008)

344 %

Income from equity method investees

(4,886)

(3,130)

56 %

Net loss attributable to Class A and B-1 common

stockholders

$ (46,483)

$ (1,892)

2,357 %

















Net loss per Class A and B-1 common share:













Basic

$ (0.17)

$ (0.01)

2,327 %

Diluted

$ (0.17)

$ (0.01)

2,327 %

















Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per Class A

and B-1 common share:













Basic

269,768

266,485

1 %

Diluted

269,768

266,485

1 %



PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)









May 4,

2024

February 3,

2024 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 89,717

$ 125,428 Receivables, less allowance for credit losses1

42,081

44,369 Merchandise inventories, net

681,020

684,502 Prepaid expenses

64,983

58,615 Other current assets

26,254

38,830 Total current assets

904,055

951,744 Fixed assets

2,177,472

2,173,015 Less accumulated depreciation

(1,398,944)

(1,356,648) Fixed assets, net

778,528

816,367 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,357,576

1,384,050 Goodwill

980,064

980,297 Trade name

1,025,000

1,025,000 Other long-term assets

213,819

205,694 Total assets

$ 5,259,042

$ 5,363,152 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and book overdrafts

$ 464,524

$ 485,131 Accrued salaries and employee benefits

95,027

101,265 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

198,219

200,278 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

307,989

310,507 Current portion of long-term debt and other lease liabilities

3,680

15,962 Total current liabilities

1,069,439

1,113,143 Senior secured credit facilities, net, excluding current portion

1,574,486

1,576,223 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion

1,093,136

1,116,615 Deferred taxes, net

240,653

251,629 Other long-term liabilities

119,019

121,113 Total liabilities

4,096,733

4,178,723 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock2

233

231 Class B-1 common stock3

38

38 Class B-2 common stock4

-

- Preferred stock5

-

- Additional paid-in-capital

2,246,756

2,229,582 Accumulated deficit

(1,093,726)

(1,047,243) Accumulated other comprehensive income

9,008

1,821 Total stockholders' equity

1,162,309

1,184,429 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,259,042

$ 5,363,152











(1) Allowances for credit losses are $1,821 and $1,806, respectively (2) Class A common stock, $0.001 par value: Authorized - 1.0 billion shares; Issued and outstanding - 233.0 million and 231.2 million shares, respectively (3) Class B-1 common stock, $0.001 par value: Authorized - 75.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding - 37.8 million shares (4) Class B-2 common stock, $0.000001 par value: Authorized - 75.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding - 37.8 million shares (5) Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: Authorized - 25.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding - none

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)













13 Weeks Ended



May 4,

2024

April 29,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (46,483)

$ (1,892) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by

operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

49,587

49,255 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

1,218

1,238 Provision for deferred taxes

(13,365)

(5,530) Equity-based compensation

17,434

22,129 Impairments, write-offs and losses on sale of fixed and other assets

3,508

4 Loss on partial extinguishment of debt

-

441 Income from equity method investees

(4,886)

(3,130) Amounts reclassified out of accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,129)

575 Goodwill impairment

-

- Non-cash operating lease costs

103,637

106,316 Other non-operating loss (income)

2,665

(2,819) Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

2,987

4,165 Merchandise inventories

3,076

(15,508) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(4,511)

(12,115) Accounts payable and book overdrafts

(19,538)

12,582 Accrued salaries and employee benefits

(5,474)

18,982 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

5,902

(8,736) Operating lease liabilities

(104,181)

(130,297) Other long-term liabilities

1,139

1,991 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(8,414)

37,651 Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash paid for fixed assets

(32,641)

(62,050) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(100)

(725) Proceeds from investments

998

- Net cash used in investing activities

(31,743)

(62,775) Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings under long-term debt agreements

173,000

- Repayments of long-term debt

(173,000)

(35,000) Debt refinancing costs

(2,955)

- Payments for finance lease liabilities

(1,444)

(1,250) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan and stock option exercises

830

1,378 Tax withholdings on stock-based awards

(2,059)

(2,210) Net cash used in financing activities

(5,628)

(37,082)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(45,785)

(62,206) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

136,649

213,727 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 90,864

$ 151,521

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS, as applicable, for the thirteen weeks ended May 4, 2024 compared to the thirteen weeks ended April 29, 2023, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA and Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, including Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA, is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be Petco's core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period. Please see the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2024 filed with the SEC on April 3, 2024 for additional information on Adjusted EBITDA.

(dollars in thousands)

13 Weeks Ended Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Class A and B-1

Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA

May 4,

2024

April 29,

2023 Net loss attributable to Class A and B-1 common stockholders

$ (46,483)

$ (1,892) Add (deduct):







Interest expense, net

36,399

36,025 Income tax benefit

(4,477)

(1,008) Depreciation and amortization

49,587

49,255 Income from equity method investees

(4,886)

(3,130) Loss on partial extinguishment of debt

-

441 Goodwill impairment

-

- Asset impairments and write offs

3,508

4 Equity-based compensation

17,434

22,129 Other non-operating loss (income)

2,665

(2,819) Mexico joint venture EBITDA (1)

10,496

8,734 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs (2)

3,719

- Other costs (3)

7,682

3,287 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 75,644

$ 111,026 Net sales

$ 1,529,140

$ 1,555,908 Net margin (4)

(3.0 %)

(0.1 %) Adjusted EBITDA Margin

4.9 %

7.1 %

(dollars in thousands)

Trailing Twelve Months Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Class A and B-1

Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA

May 4,

2024

February 3,

2024

April 29,

2023 Net (loss) income attributable to Class A and B-1 common stockholders

$ (1,324,801)

$ (1,280,210)

$ 64,216 Add (deduct):











Interest expense, net

147,878

147,504

117,022 Income tax (benefit) expense

(31,082)

(27,613)

24,339 Depreciation and amortization

201,114

200,782

196,116 Income from equity method investees

(17,944)

(16,188)

(12,943) Loss on partial extinguishment of debt

479

920

441 Goodwill impairment

1,222,524

1,222,524

- Asset impairments and write offs

6,337

2,833

1,834 Equity-based compensation

77,164

81,859

70,691 Other non-operating loss (income)

757

(4,727)

10,162 Mexico joint venture EBITDA (1)

39,988

38,226

31,540 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs (2)

3,719

-

13,078 Other costs (3)

39,588

35,193

6,104 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 365,721

$ 401,103

$ 522,600 Net sales

$ 6,228,516

$ 6,255,284

$ 6,115,884 Net margin (4)

(21.3 %)

(20.5 %)

1.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

5.9 %

6.4 %

8.5 %

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted Earnings Per Share attributable to Petco common stockholders (Adjusted EPS) are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules because they exclude certain amounts included in the net income attributable to Petco common stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Petco common stockholders calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are meaningful measures to share with investors because they facilitate comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS afford investors a view of what management considers to be Petco's core earnings performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance with that of the prior period.

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

13 Weeks Ended Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS

May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023



Amount

Per share

Amount

Per share Net loss attributable to common stockholders / diluted EPS

$ (46,483)

$ (0.17)

$ (1,892)

$ (0.01) Add (deduct):















Income tax benefit

(4,477)

(0.02)

(1,008)

(0.01) Loss on partial extinguishment of debt

-

-

441

0.00 Goodwill impairment

-

-

-

- Asset impairments and write offs

3,508

0.01

4

0.00 Equity-based compensation

17,434

0.07

22,129

0.10 Other non-operating loss (income)

2,665

0.01

(2,819)

(0.01) Acquisition and divestiture-related costs (2)

3,719

0.01

-

- Other costs (3)

7,682

0.03

3,287

0.01 Adjusted pre-tax (loss) income / diluted (loss) earnings per share

$ (15,952)

$ (0.06)

$ 20,142

$ 0.08 Income tax (benefit) expense at 26% normalized tax rate

(4,148)

(0.02)

5,237

0.02 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income / Adjusted EPS

$ (11,804)

$ (0.04)

$ 14,905

$ 0.06

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for fixed assets. Management believes that Free Cash Flow, which measures the ability to generate additional cash from business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the company's financial performance.

The table below reflects the calculation of Free Cash Flow for the thirteen weeks ended May 4, 2024 compared to the thirteen weeks ended April 29, 2023, respectively.

(in thousands)

13 Weeks Ended



May 4,

2024

April 29,

2023 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$ (8,414)

$ 37,651 Cash paid for fixed assets

(32,641)

(62,050) Free Cash Flow

$ (41,055)

$ (24,399)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Footnotes

(1) Mexico Joint Venture EBITDA represents 50 percent of the entity's operating results for all periods, as adjusted to reflect the results on a basis comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. In the financial statements, this joint venture is accounted for as an equity method investment and reported net of depreciation and income taxes because such a presentation would not reflect the adjustments made in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, we include the 50 percent interest in the company's Mexico joint venture on an Adjusted EBITDA basis to ensure consistency. The table below presents a reconciliation of Mexico joint venture net income to Mexico joint venture EBITDA.









13 Weeks Ended (in thousands)

May 4,

2024

April 29,

2023 Net income

$ 9,555

$ 6,259 Depreciation

6,948

5,708 Income tax expense

3,456

4,074 Foreign currency loss

479

127 Interest expense, net

553

1,300 EBITDA

$ 20,991

$ 17,468 50% of EBITDA

$ 10,496

$ 8,734





(2) Acquisition and divestiture-related costs include direct costs resulting from acquiring, integrating, or divesting businesses. These include third-party professional and legal fees, losses on sales of divestitures, and other integration-related costs that would not have otherwise been incurred as part of the company's operations. (3) Other costs include, as incurred: restructuring costs and restructuring-related severance costs; legal reserves associated with significant, non-ordinary course legal or regulatory matters; and costs related to certain significant strategic transactions. (4) We define net margin as net income attributable to Class A and B-1 common stockholders divided by net sales and Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

SOURCE Petco - Investor Relations