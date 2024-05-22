NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, today announced our acquisition of BatterieIngenieure GmbH, a battery testing company based in Aachen, Germany, with expertise in specialized performance testing of cell, small modules and battery systems used in electric vehicles and other applications.

The acquisition augments UL Solutions' global battery testing footprint with a laboratory in Europe. BatterieIngenieure provides comprehensive testing, simulation and failure analysis of battery technologies, with distinctive expertise in battery life expectancy estimation. The company employs more than 50 people, including leading battery researchers.

" The global transition to sustainable energy has increased demand for expertise in battery performance and safety testing," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL Solutions. " This acquisition expands our capabilities and allows us to meet our customers where they are, creating new business opportunities as we pursue our mission of working for a safer world."

Founded in 2015, BatterieIngenieure operates a laboratory in Aachen and has an office in Bilbao, Spain. Prompted by increasing demand for its services, the company is currently building a larger laboratory in Aachen to replace the existing facility and add testing and simulation capacity.

BatterieIngenieure has cultivated strong business relationships with leading European automotive manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers, and brings unique science and academic credentials to UL Solutions. In addition to electric vehicles, the cell, small modules and battery systems tested by BatterieIngenieure are used in stationary energy storage systems and other applications.

The acquisition complements other UL Solutions battery testing capabilities and facilities, including our E-Mobility and Energy Laboratory in Changzhou, China; the Korea Advanced Battery Laboratory in Pyeongtaek, South Korea; and the North America Advanced Battery Laboratory under construction in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

" UL Solutions' global testing, inspection and certification capabilities for product safety and its significant investments globally to support battery innovation make it the ideal partner for our company," said Dr. Dominik Schulte, managing director and a founder of BatterieIngenieure. " Likewise, BatterieIngenieure will contribute unique technical expertise, customer and industry relationships, and expanded capacity to UL Solutions. We are excited to join the organization's more than 15,000 employees working for a safer world."

The transaction closed on May 22, 2024. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed at this time.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Contacts

Media contact:

Kathy Fieweger

Senior Vice President - Communications

Kathy.Fieweger@ul.com

+1-312-852-5156

Investors:

Dan Scott / Rodny Nacier, ICR Inc.

IR@ul.com