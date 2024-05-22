Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Stuttgart
22.05.24
14:19 Uhr
0,890 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.05.2024 | 18:40
151 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-May-2024 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
22 May 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               22 May 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      177,260 
Highest price paid per share:         81.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          78.20p 
                        79.7138p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 353,506,777 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (353,506,777) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      79.7138p                    177,260

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
12                79.40       09:56:03          00070031443TRLO0      XLON 
3100               79.40       09:56:11          00070031446TRLO0      XLON 
2433               80.00       09:56:15          00070031447TRLO0      XLON 
4100               80.00       09:56:15          00070031448TRLO0      XLON 
145                80.00       09:56:15          00070031449TRLO0      XLON 
16066               80.00       09:56:15          00070031450TRLO0      XLON 
6994               79.60       09:56:15          00070031451TRLO0      XLON 
4644               80.40       09:56:15          00070031452TRLO0      XLON 
2053               80.40       09:56:15          00070031453TRLO0      XLON 
652                80.40       09:56:15          00070031454TRLO0      XLON 
2780               80.40       09:56:15          00070031457TRLO0      XLON 
5782               81.00       09:59:40          00070031503TRLO0      XLON 
3000               81.00       10:03:05          00070031595TRLO0      XLON 
4101               81.00       10:03:05          00070031596TRLO0      XLON 
3234               81.00       10:03:05          00070031597TRLO0      XLON 
3806               81.00       10:03:05          00070031598TRLO0      XLON 
3038               81.00       10:22:35          00070031988TRLO0      XLON 
3133               81.00       10:22:35          00070031989TRLO0      XLON 
3194               81.00       10:25:35          00070032059TRLO0      XLON 
4292               81.00       10:25:35          00070032060TRLO0      XLON 
3180               81.00       10:46:29          00070032471TRLO0      XLON 
3297               81.00       10:46:29          00070032472TRLO0      XLON 
1105               81.00       10:53:25          00070032754TRLO0      XLON 
5453               81.00       10:53:25          00070032755TRLO0      XLON 
7031               80.40       12:06:01          00070034346TRLO0      XLON 
5249               80.00       12:11:15          00070034506TRLO0      XLON 
70                80.00       12:11:20          00070034508TRLO0      XLON 
1456               80.00       12:12:30          00070034529TRLO0      XLON 
956                79.20       14:58:02          00070039347TRLO0      XLON 
99                79.20       15:27:42          00070040475TRLO0      XLON 
6296               79.20       15:27:42          00070040476TRLO0      XLON 
693                79.20       15:27:42          00070040477TRLO0      XLON 
5470               79.20       15:27:42          00070040478TRLO0      XLON 
4076               79.20       15:27:43          00070040479TRLO0      XLON 
2436               79.20       15:27:43          00070040480TRLO0      XLON 
6415               78.60       15:27:59          00070040513TRLO0      XLON 
6452               78.80       15:34:47          00070040771TRLO0      XLON 
6453               78.80       15:34:47          00070040772TRLO0      XLON 
6987               78.40       15:41:49          00070041047TRLO0      XLON 
2753               78.40       15:42:48          00070041125TRLO0      XLON 
3622               78.40       15:43:06          00070041130TRLO0      XLON 
1653               78.20       15:47:04          00070041325TRLO0      XLON 
252                78.20       15:52:05          00070041629TRLO0      XLON 
1261               78.20       16:05:28          00070042518TRLO0      XLON 
1584               78.20       16:06:03          00070042558TRLO0      XLON 
7299               78.20       16:07:52          00070042725TRLO0      XLON 
2602               78.20       16:07:52          00070042726TRLO0      XLON 
983                78.20       16:17:37          00070043784TRLO0      XLON 
1611               78.20       16:20:24          00070044182TRLO0      XLON 
410                78.40       16:23:16          00070044434TRLO0      XLON 
42                78.40       16:23:36          00070044482TRLO0      XLON 
1504               78.40       16:23:44          00070044484TRLO0      XLON 
31                78.40       16:24:16          00070044514TRLO0      XLON 
1177               78.20       16:35:02          00070044987TRLO0      XLON 
743                78.20       16:35:02          00070044986TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  323260 
EQS News ID:  1909135 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1909135&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2024 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.