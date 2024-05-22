DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 22-May-2024 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 22 May 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 22 May 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 177,260 Highest price paid per share: 81.00p Lowest price paid per share: 78.20p 79.7138p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 353,506,777 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (353,506,777) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 79.7138p 177,260

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 12 79.40 09:56:03 00070031443TRLO0 XLON 3100 79.40 09:56:11 00070031446TRLO0 XLON 2433 80.00 09:56:15 00070031447TRLO0 XLON 4100 80.00 09:56:15 00070031448TRLO0 XLON 145 80.00 09:56:15 00070031449TRLO0 XLON 16066 80.00 09:56:15 00070031450TRLO0 XLON 6994 79.60 09:56:15 00070031451TRLO0 XLON 4644 80.40 09:56:15 00070031452TRLO0 XLON 2053 80.40 09:56:15 00070031453TRLO0 XLON 652 80.40 09:56:15 00070031454TRLO0 XLON 2780 80.40 09:56:15 00070031457TRLO0 XLON 5782 81.00 09:59:40 00070031503TRLO0 XLON 3000 81.00 10:03:05 00070031595TRLO0 XLON 4101 81.00 10:03:05 00070031596TRLO0 XLON 3234 81.00 10:03:05 00070031597TRLO0 XLON 3806 81.00 10:03:05 00070031598TRLO0 XLON 3038 81.00 10:22:35 00070031988TRLO0 XLON 3133 81.00 10:22:35 00070031989TRLO0 XLON 3194 81.00 10:25:35 00070032059TRLO0 XLON 4292 81.00 10:25:35 00070032060TRLO0 XLON 3180 81.00 10:46:29 00070032471TRLO0 XLON 3297 81.00 10:46:29 00070032472TRLO0 XLON 1105 81.00 10:53:25 00070032754TRLO0 XLON 5453 81.00 10:53:25 00070032755TRLO0 XLON 7031 80.40 12:06:01 00070034346TRLO0 XLON 5249 80.00 12:11:15 00070034506TRLO0 XLON 70 80.00 12:11:20 00070034508TRLO0 XLON 1456 80.00 12:12:30 00070034529TRLO0 XLON 956 79.20 14:58:02 00070039347TRLO0 XLON 99 79.20 15:27:42 00070040475TRLO0 XLON 6296 79.20 15:27:42 00070040476TRLO0 XLON 693 79.20 15:27:42 00070040477TRLO0 XLON 5470 79.20 15:27:42 00070040478TRLO0 XLON 4076 79.20 15:27:43 00070040479TRLO0 XLON 2436 79.20 15:27:43 00070040480TRLO0 XLON 6415 78.60 15:27:59 00070040513TRLO0 XLON 6452 78.80 15:34:47 00070040771TRLO0 XLON 6453 78.80 15:34:47 00070040772TRLO0 XLON 6987 78.40 15:41:49 00070041047TRLO0 XLON 2753 78.40 15:42:48 00070041125TRLO0 XLON 3622 78.40 15:43:06 00070041130TRLO0 XLON 1653 78.20 15:47:04 00070041325TRLO0 XLON 252 78.20 15:52:05 00070041629TRLO0 XLON 1261 78.20 16:05:28 00070042518TRLO0 XLON 1584 78.20 16:06:03 00070042558TRLO0 XLON 7299 78.20 16:07:52 00070042725TRLO0 XLON 2602 78.20 16:07:52 00070042726TRLO0 XLON 983 78.20 16:17:37 00070043784TRLO0 XLON 1611 78.20 16:20:24 00070044182TRLO0 XLON 410 78.40 16:23:16 00070044434TRLO0 XLON 42 78.40 16:23:36 00070044482TRLO0 XLON 1504 78.40 16:23:44 00070044484TRLO0 XLON 31 78.40 16:24:16 00070044514TRLO0 XLON 1177 78.20 16:35:02 00070044987TRLO0 XLON 743 78.20 16:35:02 00070044986TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

