Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Mit dieser Aktie könntest Du von der Cannabis-Legalisierungswelle profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AA65 | ISIN: FR0013030152 | Ticker-Symbol: LFX
Tradegate
17.05.24
14:49 Uhr
37,200 Euro
-1,150
-3,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRANCAISE ENERGIE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRANCAISE ENERGIE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,95037,75018:59
36,95037,45019:01
Actusnews Wire
22.05.2024 | 18:53
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: Capital Markets Day 2024

Dear Investor,

The Management Team of FDE is delighted to host you for its Capital Markets Day at 2.30pm CET on May 30th on the 6th floor of 136 Avenue des Champs Elysees in Paris.

Please kindly confirm your attendance by email.

The meeting will also be broadcasted using the following link:

Connexion TEAMS:

Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 353 290 195 033

Passcode: GQ8evQ

Regards,

FDE Management Team

Reuters code: LFDE.PABloomberg code: LFDE.FP
Press
contact@francaisedelenergie.fr
+ 33 3 87 04 34 51		Investor Relations
ir@francaisedelenergie.fr
+ 33 3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie

FDE is a negative carbon footprint energy group, specialized in the implementation of local energy recovery and production sites, allowing the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. FDE notably supplies regional players with gas, electricity, heat and CO2, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. FDE aims to become a leading independent player in the energy sector in Europe.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nJppksprYWyUm51vlJyYbJWWmmtjlpSXmmqex5JxZMrGnJySlG5pbZ3KZnFmnmhn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-85931-cmd_220524-vuk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.