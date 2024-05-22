

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks closed lower on Wednesday, weighed down by data showing a bigger than expected increase in consumer price inflation in the U.K. in the month of April, adding to concerns about the outlook for interest rates, after some hawkish comments from a few Fed officials suggested the U.S. central bank might keep interest rates higher for longer.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the U.K. consumer price inflation weakened to the lowest since July 2021.



Consumer prices rose 2.3% on a yearly basis in April, slower than the 3.2% increase in March. However, inflation was stronger than economists' forecast of 2.1%.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down by 0.34%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.55%, Germany's DAX drifted down 0.25% and France's CAC 40 lost 0.61%, while Switzerland's SMI ended lower by 0.36%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Denmark, Greece, Netherlands, Norway and Poland closed weak.



Belgium, Iceland, Portugal, Russia and Sweden ended higher, while Finland, Spain and Turkiye closed flat.



In the UK market, Antofagasta tumbled nearly 6.5%. Glencore, Ocado Group, Barclays Group, St. James's Place, WPP, Rio Tinto, Barratt Developments and 3i Group lost 2 to 3.4%.



RS Group shares drifted lower after underlying annual profits fell 25%. British Land shares eased the company announced that it is selling its stake in Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre for £360m.



Marks & Spencer rallied 5.2%. The retailer announced its first dividend since 2019 after reporting its highest profit in more than a decade.



Smith (DS) and B&M Value Retail ended down 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. Auto Trader Group, GSK, Compass Group, ICG and Diploma also posted strong gains.



In the German market, Porsche and Covestro both ended more than 3% down. Qiagen, Sartorius, Fresenius Medical Care, BMW, Brenntag, BASF, Mercedes-Benz, E.ON and Adidas lost 1 to 2.2%.



Infineon climbed nearly 4%. Symrise, Merck, Siemens Healthineers and Vonovia gained 1 to 2%.



In the French market, Hermes International and Michelin both shed more than 4%. Renault, LVMH, TotalEnergies, Publicis Groupe, Kering, THales, BNP Paribas, Orange and Capgemini lost 1 to 2.5%.



Dassault Systemes rallied nearly 3.5%. STMicroElectronics climbed about 2.75% and Eurofins Scientific gained nearly 2%. L'Oreal, Schneider Electric, Safran and Sanofi posted sharp to moderate gains.



