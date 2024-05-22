STRAX: Moved Date for the Q1 Interim Report to Thursday May 30, 2024

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / STRAX (STO:STRAX)(FRA:NOBC) The board of directors of STRAX AB has decided to postpone the publication of the Q1 report until Thursday May 30, 2024.

The reason for the decision is ongoing challenges and outcomes with various entities including Strax Germany.

The report is planned to be released in the evening Thursday May 30, 2024, following a board meeting in the company.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 19:00 pm CEST on May 22, 2024.

For further information please contact Ingvi Tomasson, Chairman of the Board and co-founder, STRAX AB,

+354 698 2277.

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory brands and categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio. The remaining own brand is Planet Buddies. We reach a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand business. Today we have approximately 90 employees in 6 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

Divested own brands consist of Urbanista, Gear4 and Clckr.

Discontinued operations include Health & Wellness and licenced brand portfolio of adidas and Diesel.

