

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association discovered that more than half of individuals prescribed GLP-1 medications such as Saxenda and Wegovy for weight loss in the past decade discontinued their treatment prematurely, missing out on significant health benefits.



James Gelfand, president and CEO of the ERISA Industry Committee said, 'It can take a year or more to get real results from these $1,000-per-month weight loss medications. When patients quit early, as most patients do, that money is wasted. And the result is higher health insurance costs for everyone on their employer's health plan.'



The study, which examined the pharmacy and medical records of nearly 170,000 people from July 2014 to December 2023, found that 58% of patients did not finish the 12-week treatment plan for Saxenda and Wegovy, also known as liraglutide and semaglutide. Patients are typically advised to start with a low dose and gradually increase it until reaching the recommended dose, but the study revealed that over 30% of individuals stopped the treatment within the first four weeks, before reaching the target dose.



Those who ceased using these medications expressed lower confidence in their effectiveness and said that the side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and constipation, especially at the beginning, led them to stop treatment.



The data from Blue Cross Blue Shield emphasizes the crucial role healthcare providers can play in helping patients adhere to their GLP-1 treatment. Patients who had regular visits with their healthcare provider or another prescriber within the initial 12 weeks were more inclined to adhere to the medication regimen. Dr. Razia Hashmi, vice president of clinical affairs for Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, mentioned that each additional follow-up visit boosted a patient's chances of staying on the treatment by 60%.



The study also noted that patients who had fewer follow-up appointments with their healthcare providers, as well as those residing in underserved areas with notable health disparities, were more likely to terminate GLP-1 treatment prematurely.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken