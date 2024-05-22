

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Certain bats in Arapahoe and El Paso counties have tested positive for rabies, a life-threatening disease transmitted through the saliva of infected animals.



In Arapahoe, a bat found near Quincy Avenue and Santa Fe Drive in Englewood tested positive whereas, In El Paso County, a rabid bat was found at Grant Elementary School in northeast Colorado Springs.



Officials found that two people in Arapahoe were exposed to the rabid bat and are now under treatment to prevent the illness.



'Bats naturally live in our region and can be found anywhere in and around our county,' said Dr. Bernadette Albanese, co-medical director of El Paso County Public Health. 'During the summer months, we typically see more cases of rabies among wildlife, including bats. With the warmer days and folks spending more time outdoors, it's possible for people or pets to encounter a bat. Remember a few simple steps to prevent being exposed to rabies: do not interact or touch any wild animal, teach children not to interact with wild animals, and make sure pets are on a leash.'



According to Mayo Clinic, the initial symptoms of rabies are similar to the flu. Later, the symptoms start showing signs of fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, agitation, confusion, excessive salivation, hallucinations, and partial paralysis.



The officials said that the person, exposed to the saliva of an infected animal, could be cured by taking four doses of rabies vaccine over 14 days.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken