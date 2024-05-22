Port Carling, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - Terence Sean Harvey ("Mr. Harvey") announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that, Mr. Harvey has disposed of an aggregate of 2,461,000 Common Shares of Danavation Technologies Corp. (the "Issuer") at a price of $0.005 per Common Share through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Disposition").

Prior to the Disposition, Mr. Harvey beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 13,314,500 Common Shares, 6,500,000 Common Share purchase warrants ("Warrants") and $2,000,000 of 8% unsecured convertible debentures of the Issuer (the "Debentures"), representing approximately 11.02% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and representing approximately 21.71% of the Issuers issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis (assuming exercise of all Warrants and conversion of all of the Debentures).

Following the completion of the Disposition, Mr. Harvey beneficially owns and controls, directly and indirectly, an aggregate of 10,853,500 Common Shares, 6,500,000 warrants and the Debentures, representing approximately 8.98% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and representing approximately 19.92% of the Issuers issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis (assuming exercise of all Warrants and conversion of all of the Debentures).

The securities are held by Mr. Harvey for investment purposes. In the future, Mr. Harvey may, depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, increase or decrease some or all of the existing or additional securities he holds or will hold, or may continue to hold his current position.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of the Report by Mr. Harvey. For further details relating to the Disposition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Terence Sean Harvey

Tel: (416) 435-0570

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210162

SOURCE: Terence Sean Harvey