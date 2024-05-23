Calliditas Therapeutics: Calliditas Q1 report, January - March 2024

STOCKHOLM, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALTX) (STOCKHOLM: CALTX):

Target market expansion following full approval in the US

JANUARY - MARCH 2024 (COMPARED TO JANUARY - MARCH 2023)

Net sales amounted to SEK 295.5 million, of which TARPEYO® net sales amounted to SEK 278.3 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net sales amounted to SEK 191.4 million, of which TARPEYO net sales amounted to SEK 185.7 million.

Operating loss amounted to SEK 203.8 million and SEK 180.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Loss per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 4.59 and SEK 3.49 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Cash amounted to SEK 810.3 million and SEK 1,013.6 million as of March 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

"In Q1 we generated another record quarter in terms of demand with 705 enrollments and 354 new prescribers. We are very excited over this positive trend, and we continue to see strong demand in Q2." - CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM Q1, 2024

Calliditas had a record quarter with 705 enrollments, representing a 27% increase over Q4.

In February, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued patent no. 11896719, entitled "New Pharmaceutical Compositions". This was Calliditas' second patent for TARPEYO in the United States and provides product protection until 2043.

In March, the FDA granted an orphan drug exclusivity period of seven years for TARPEYO®, expiring in December 2030, based on when the company obtained full approval with a new indication for this drug product.

There was a negative impact on net TARPEYO revenues in the quarter of approximately USD 4.7 million due to a cyberattack on Change Health. The revenues we were not able to record in Q1 because of this technical issue are not lost, but are expected to roll forward over the next several months. This is not expected to have any impact on annual revenues.

KEY EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Preliminary net sales from TARPEYO for the second quarter to date amounts to USD 25.5 million.

Positive read out of the Nefecon Open label Phase 3 extension trial.

Positive topline results from the setanaxib Phase 2 trial in head and neck cancer.

Commercial launch of Nefecon in China by partner Everest Medicines.

KEY EVENTS UPCOMING 6 MONTHS

European Commission decision regarding a potential full approval for Kinpeygo for Calliditas' partner STADA.

Full data read out of Phase 2 trial in Primary Biliary Cholangitis.

Updated KDIGO guidelines expected in 2024.

Outlook for 2024: Unchanged

Calliditas expects continued revenue growth:

Total net sales from the Nefecon franchise, including milestones, are estimated to be USD 150-180 million for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Investor Presentation:

May 23, 2024 14:30 CET

