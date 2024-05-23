Researchers at the University of Bologna carried out crash simulations to qualify a novel solar powered 350 kg passenger vehicle for the next edition of the 3,000 km Bridgestone World Solar Challenge (BWSC) across the Australian continent. A research team at Italy's University of Bologna carried out crash simulations to qualify a novel solar-powered 4-seater car that will participate in the 3,000 km Bridgestone World Solar Challenge (BWSC) across the Australian continent. The electric solar vehicle, named Emilia 5, is a Cruiser class entry in the 2025 BWSC event. The Cruiser class is one of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...