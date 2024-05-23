Kasei Digital Assets Plc - PDMR Sale and Purchase

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23

Kasei Digital Assets plc

('Kasei' or the 'Company')

PDMR Sale and Purchase

The Company was notified on 22 May 2024 that Jai Patel, Chief Investment Officer of Kasei, sold 45,500 ordinary shares in the Company from his Dealing Account and purchased 45,167 ordinary shares from his Lifetime ISA account. As a result, Jai Patel holds 1,436,824 shares in the Company representing approximately 4.32% of the Company's issued share capital.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jai Patel 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Investment Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Kasei Digital Assets PLC b) LEI 984500556C45AE388547 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each Identification Code GB00BN950D98 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares by Lifetime ISA account and sale of Ordinary Shares by Dealing account. Both held by Jai Patel. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.1107 45,500 Ordinary Shares sold £0.1107 45,167 ordinary shares purchased d) Aggregated information:· Aggregated volume· Price 45,500 Ordinary Shares sold at an average price of £0.1107

45,167 ordinary shares purchased at an average price of £0.1107 e) Date of the transaction 22 May 2024 f) Place of the Transaction Aquis Stock Exchange

For further information please contact:

Kasei Digital Assets PLC Jai Patel Chief Investment Officer Jai.patel@kaseiholdings.com VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Simon Barton / Thomas Jackson (Corporate Finance) +44 (0)203 005 5000

About Kasei Digital Assets PLC

Kasei is a team of experienced financial experts who came together through a shared interest in the digital asset ecosystem and the belief that blockchain technology will transform industries and have significant global economic impact.

Kasei's cumulative 100 years plus experience in navigating traditional financial markets, in particular highly volatile asset classes, provides the Company with a solid grounding to build a balanced portfolio positioned to take advantage of the disruptive innovation in this space.

Despite Kasei's belief that these assets are positioned for highly significant long-term gains, the Company employ a balanced risk-and-reward strategy. This provides shareholders with an actively managed portfolio of crypto assets, as well as exposure to investments in blockchain enabled companies and technology, all in the form of one listed security.

