Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.05.2024 | 08:06
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kasei Digital Assets Plc - PDMR Sale and Purchase

Kasei Digital Assets Plc - PDMR Sale and Purchase

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23

Kasei Digital Assets plc

('Kasei' or the 'Company')

PDMR Sale and Purchase

The Company was notified on 22 May 2024 that Jai Patel, Chief Investment Officer of Kasei, sold 45,500 ordinary shares in the Company from his Dealing Account and purchased 45,167 ordinary shares from his Lifetime ISA account. As a result, Jai Patel holds 1,436,824 shares in the Company representing approximately 4.32% of the Company's issued share capital.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJai Patel
2.Reason for the Notification
a)Position/statusChief Investment Officer
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKasei Digital Assets PLC
b)LEI984500556C45AE388547
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of £0.01 each
Identification CodeGB00BN950D98
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares by Lifetime ISA account and sale of Ordinary Shares by Dealing account. Both held by Jai Patel.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.110745,500 Ordinary Shares sold
£0.110745,167 ordinary shares purchased
d)Aggregated information:· Aggregated volume· Price
  • 45,500 Ordinary Shares sold at an average price of £0.1107
  • 45,167 ordinary shares purchased at an average price of £0.1107
e)Date of the transaction22 May 2024
f)Place of the TransactionAquis Stock Exchange

For further information please contact:

Kasei Digital Assets PLC

Jai Patel

Chief Investment Officer

Jai.patel@kaseiholdings.com

VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Simon Barton / Thomas Jackson (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0)203 005 5000

About Kasei Digital Assets PLC

Kasei is a team of experienced financial experts who came together through a shared interest in the digital asset ecosystem and the belief that blockchain technology will transform industries and have significant global economic impact.

Kasei's cumulative 100 years plus experience in navigating traditional financial markets, in particular highly volatile asset classes, provides the Company with a solid grounding to build a balanced portfolio positioned to take advantage of the disruptive innovation in this space.

Despite Kasei's belief that these assets are positioned for highly significant long-term gains, the Company employ a balanced risk-and-reward strategy. This provides shareholders with an actively managed portfolio of crypto assets, as well as exposure to investments in blockchain enabled companies and technology, all in the form of one listed security.

LinkedIn: Kasei Digital Assets PLC: Overview | LinkedIn


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.