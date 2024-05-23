Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - OpenLegal, a leading commercial law firm in Australia, today unveiled an extensive suite of new services focused on simplifying market entry for global companies. Effective from 15 May 2024, international businesses can leverage OpenLegal's expertise and connections to seamlessly establish local offices, register new entities, or pursue acquisition opportunities in Australia.

"We intimately understand the intricacies foreign companies face when building business ventures here," said Philip Evangelou, CEO of OpenLegal. "As the Australian legal landscape continues evolving, our enhanced capabilities make us a trusted anchor for international companies pursuing growth."

OpenLegal regularly publishes articles on emerging patterns and trends in the Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) space in Australia as it is dynamic and rapidly evolving.

Core offerings include utilizing OpenLegal's Sydney headquarters as a local registered office to receive business correspondence. The firm can also act as an authorized agent to efficiently handle administrative tasks from company registrations to licensing and regulatory compliance.

Additionally, OpenLegal will coordinate connections to accredited accounting partners to structure optimal tax solutions tailored to each business. The firm can also introduce clients to local marketing talent well-versed in engaging Australia's unique consumer base along with event planners that know the national landscape inside out.

"Rather than leave clients floundering about how to successfully establish operations, acquire a company, or understand compliance issues, OpenLegal guides businesses from the moment they enter Australian shores," Evangelou said. "We become their legal compass pointing companies directly towards growth and opportunity."

This concierge-style approach combines OpenLegal's seasoned team of transactional attorneys with hand-selected networks across accounting, finance, marketing and other critical disciplines. It creates customized launching solutions specific to each international company's strategic goals and legal needs in Australia.

Interested global businesses can learn more by contacting OpenLegal through their website at openlegal.com.au. The firm welcomes inquiries into how their expanded capabilities can facilitate seamless market entry and expansion in Australia.

Media Contact:

Philip Evangelou

Chief Executive Officer

philip@openlegal.com.au

https://openlegal.com.au

