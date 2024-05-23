Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
23.05.24
08:02 Uhr
1,702 Euro
-0,010
-0,58 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.05.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
23-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 22nd of May 2024 it purchased a total of 96,828 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     31,828 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7400     GBP1.4780 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7120     GBP1.4560 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7205     GBP1.4655

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,126,331 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,749      1.7400        XDUB     08:19:56      00028916766TRDU1 
2,218      1.7260        XDUB     08:44:09      00028916957TRDU1 
4,181      1.7320        XDUB     09:42:32      00028917455TRDU1 
1,519      1.7320        XDUB     11:11:15      00028918122TRDU1 
1,519      1.7320        XDUB     11:11:15      00028918121TRDU1 
1,519      1.7320        XDUB     11:11:15      00028918120TRDU1 
489       1.7320        XDUB     11:20:49      00028918173TRDU1 
1,846      1.7320        XDUB     11:20:49      00028918172TRDU1 
2,335      1.7280        XDUB     11:20:49      00028918174TRDU1 
2,434      1.7180        XDUB     11:39:58      00028918283TRDU1 
4,541      1.7180        XDUB     12:57:34      00028918930TRDU1 
2,380      1.7180        XDUB     12:57:34      00028918929TRDU1 
174       1.7140        XDUB     13:44:27      00028919447TRDU1 
2,342      1.7140        XDUB     13:47:00      00028919483TRDU1 
2,219      1.7160        XDUB     14:21:38      00028919954TRDU1 
2,143      1.7140        XDUB     14:30:32      00028920290TRDU1 
4,663      1.7140        XDUB     14:30:32      00028920289TRDU1 
2,574      1.7160        XDUB     14:30:32      00028920288TRDU1 
35        1.7140        XDUB     15:05:52      00028921073TRDU1 
1,500      1.7140        XDUB     15:05:52      00028921072TRDU1 
868       1.7140        XDUB     15:05:52      00028921071TRDU1 
2,525      1.7140        XDUB     15:18:34      00028921204TRDU1 
1,270      1.7140        XDUB     15:32:32      00028921449TRDU1 
75        1.7140        XDUB     15:32:32      00028921448TRDU1 
78        1.7140        XDUB     15:39:56      00028921544TRDU1 
1,812      1.7140        XDUB     15:39:56      00028921543TRDU1 
15        1.7140        XDUB     15:49:34      00028921721TRDU1 
616       1.7140        XDUB     15:49:34      00028921720TRDU1 
2,581      1.7140        XDUB     15:52:44      00028921826TRDU1 
965       1.7140        XDUB     16:04:57      00028922026TRDU1 
412       1.7140        XDUB     16:05:07      00028922028TRDU1 
1,196      1.7140        XDUB     16:05:07      00028922027TRDU1 
96        1.7140        XDUB     16:15:07      00028922216TRDU1 
1,529      1.7140        XDUB     16:16:07      00028922255TRDU1 
2,342      1.7140        XDUB     16:16:07      00028922254TRDU1 
848       1.7140        XDUB     16:16:07      00028922253TRDU1 
2,027      1.7120        XDUB     16:25:49      00028922496TRDU1 
365       1.7120        XDUB     16:25:49      00028922495TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,611      1.4780        XLON     09:30:56      00028917314TRDU1 
2,611      1.4780        XLON     10:15:02      00028917732TRDU1 
247       1.4780        XLON     10:15:02      00028917733TRDU1 
396       1.4780        XLON     10:15:02      00028917734TRDU1 
795       1.4720        XLON     10:18:14      00028917786TRDU1 
2,373      1.4720        XLON     10:18:14      00028917787TRDU1 
3,119      1.4700        XLON     11:20:50      00028918175TRDU1 
3,206      1.4620        XLON     12:57:34      00028918931TRDU1 
3,254      1.4620        XLON     14:22:03      00028919956TRDU1 
2,958      1.4600        XLON     14:51:49      00028920877TRDU1 
283       1.4600        XLON     14:51:49      00028920878TRDU1 
1,478      1.4600        XLON     15:23:11      00028921268TRDU1 
1,784      1.4600        XLON     15:23:11      00028921269TRDU1 
759       1.4600        XLON     15:55:11      00028921869TRDU1 
892       1.4600        XLON     15:55:11      00028921870TRDU1 
35        1.4600        XLON     15:55:11      00028921871TRDU1 
1,076      1.4600        XLON     16:11:03      00028922112TRDU1 
972       1.4600        XLON     16:11:03      00028922113TRDU1 
2,979      1.4560        XLON     16:21:16      00028922375TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  323262 
EQS News ID:  1909145 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1909145&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
