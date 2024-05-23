DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 23-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 May 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 22nd of May 2024 it purchased a total of 96,828 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 31,828 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7400 GBP1.4780 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7120 GBP1.4560 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7205 GBP1.4655

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,126,331 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,749 1.7400 XDUB 08:19:56 00028916766TRDU1 2,218 1.7260 XDUB 08:44:09 00028916957TRDU1 4,181 1.7320 XDUB 09:42:32 00028917455TRDU1 1,519 1.7320 XDUB 11:11:15 00028918122TRDU1 1,519 1.7320 XDUB 11:11:15 00028918121TRDU1 1,519 1.7320 XDUB 11:11:15 00028918120TRDU1 489 1.7320 XDUB 11:20:49 00028918173TRDU1 1,846 1.7320 XDUB 11:20:49 00028918172TRDU1 2,335 1.7280 XDUB 11:20:49 00028918174TRDU1 2,434 1.7180 XDUB 11:39:58 00028918283TRDU1 4,541 1.7180 XDUB 12:57:34 00028918930TRDU1 2,380 1.7180 XDUB 12:57:34 00028918929TRDU1 174 1.7140 XDUB 13:44:27 00028919447TRDU1 2,342 1.7140 XDUB 13:47:00 00028919483TRDU1 2,219 1.7160 XDUB 14:21:38 00028919954TRDU1 2,143 1.7140 XDUB 14:30:32 00028920290TRDU1 4,663 1.7140 XDUB 14:30:32 00028920289TRDU1 2,574 1.7160 XDUB 14:30:32 00028920288TRDU1 35 1.7140 XDUB 15:05:52 00028921073TRDU1 1,500 1.7140 XDUB 15:05:52 00028921072TRDU1 868 1.7140 XDUB 15:05:52 00028921071TRDU1 2,525 1.7140 XDUB 15:18:34 00028921204TRDU1 1,270 1.7140 XDUB 15:32:32 00028921449TRDU1 75 1.7140 XDUB 15:32:32 00028921448TRDU1 78 1.7140 XDUB 15:39:56 00028921544TRDU1 1,812 1.7140 XDUB 15:39:56 00028921543TRDU1 15 1.7140 XDUB 15:49:34 00028921721TRDU1 616 1.7140 XDUB 15:49:34 00028921720TRDU1 2,581 1.7140 XDUB 15:52:44 00028921826TRDU1 965 1.7140 XDUB 16:04:57 00028922026TRDU1 412 1.7140 XDUB 16:05:07 00028922028TRDU1 1,196 1.7140 XDUB 16:05:07 00028922027TRDU1 96 1.7140 XDUB 16:15:07 00028922216TRDU1 1,529 1.7140 XDUB 16:16:07 00028922255TRDU1 2,342 1.7140 XDUB 16:16:07 00028922254TRDU1 848 1.7140 XDUB 16:16:07 00028922253TRDU1 2,027 1.7120 XDUB 16:25:49 00028922496TRDU1 365 1.7120 XDUB 16:25:49 00028922495TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,611 1.4780 XLON 09:30:56 00028917314TRDU1 2,611 1.4780 XLON 10:15:02 00028917732TRDU1 247 1.4780 XLON 10:15:02 00028917733TRDU1 396 1.4780 XLON 10:15:02 00028917734TRDU1 795 1.4720 XLON 10:18:14 00028917786TRDU1 2,373 1.4720 XLON 10:18:14 00028917787TRDU1 3,119 1.4700 XLON 11:20:50 00028918175TRDU1 3,206 1.4620 XLON 12:57:34 00028918931TRDU1 3,254 1.4620 XLON 14:22:03 00028919956TRDU1 2,958 1.4600 XLON 14:51:49 00028920877TRDU1 283 1.4600 XLON 14:51:49 00028920878TRDU1 1,478 1.4600 XLON 15:23:11 00028921268TRDU1 1,784 1.4600 XLON 15:23:11 00028921269TRDU1 759 1.4600 XLON 15:55:11 00028921869TRDU1 892 1.4600 XLON 15:55:11 00028921870TRDU1 35 1.4600 XLON 15:55:11 00028921871TRDU1 1,076 1.4600 XLON 16:11:03 00028922112TRDU1 972 1.4600 XLON 16:11:03 00028922113TRDU1 2,979 1.4560 XLON 16:21:16 00028922375TRDU1

