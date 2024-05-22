Anzeige
WKN: 883703 | ISIN: US8716071076 | Ticker-Symbol: SYP
Tradegate
23.05.24
09:24 Uhr
525,80 Euro
-4,20
-0,79 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNOPSYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNOPSYS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
525,80527,0009:29
525,80527,0009:25
PR Newswire
22.05.2024 | 22:05
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Synopsys, Inc.: Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024

Results Summary1

  • Quarterly revenue of $1.455 billion, up approximately 15% year over year and at the high-end of guidance.
  • Quarterly GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.92; non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $3.00, up approximately 26% year over year1 and exceeding guidance.
  • Raising full year targets for revenue and non-GAAP EPS, based on strong execution and continued business momentum.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2024. Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $1.455 billion, compared to $1.263 billion for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

"We continued our strong operational execution and business momentum in Q2. Customers continue investing in Synopsys solutions to maximize their R&D and power their future innovations for this era of pervasive intelligence," said Sassine Ghazi, president and CEO of Synopsys. "We expect our planned acquisition of Ansys, which was approved today by Ansys shareholders, to further our mission of empowering technology innovators everywhere with essential silicon to systems design solutions."

"Synopsys' strong Q2 results were driven by our team's relentless focus on execution, our leading technology that is mission-critical to customers, and our resilient business model," said Shelagh Glaser, Synopsys CFO. "We remain confident in our business, and as a result, we are again raising our full-year targets for revenue and non-GAAP EPS."

________________________

1 Synopsys' Software Integrity business has been presented as a discontinued operation in the consolidated financial statements for all periods presented herein and all financial results and targets are presented herein on a continuing operations basis unless otherwise noted.

Continuing Operations

Business Segments

Third Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Targets (1)(2)

(in millions except per share amounts)








Range for Three Months Ending


Range for Fiscal Year Ending


July 31, 2024


October 31, 2024


Low

High


Low

High

Revenue

$ 1,505

$ 1,535


$ 6,090

$ 6,150

GAAP Expenses

$ 1,099

$ 1,119


$ 4,559

$ 4,614

Non-GAAP Expenses

$ 920

$ 930


$ 3,770

$ 3,810

Non-GAAP Interest and Other Income (Expense), net

$ 4

$ 6


$ 32

$ 36

Non-GAAP Tax Rate

15 %


15 %

Outstanding Shares (fully diluted)

155

157


155

157

GAAP EPS

$ 2.22

$ 2.35


$ 9.14

$ 9.36

Non-GAAP EPS

$ 3.25

$ 3.30


$ 12.90

$ 12.98

Operating Cash Flow




~ $1,300

Free Cash Flow(3)




~ $1,100

Capital Expenditures




~ $200







(1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2024 and its fiscal year 2024 will end on August 3, 2024 and November 2, 2024, respectively. For
presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal year 2024 included one extra week.

(2) Presented on a continuing operations basis.

(3) Free cash flow is calculated as cash provided from operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalization of software
development costs.

For a reconciliation of Synopsys' third quarter and fiscal year 2024 targets, including expenses, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis and a discussion of the financial targets that we are not able to reconcile without unreasonable efforts, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Earnings Call Open to Investors
www.investor.synopsys.com. Synopsys uses its website as a tool to disclose important information about Synopsys and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time today through the time Synopsys announces its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 in August 2024.

Effectiveness of Information
www.synopsys.com (collectively, the "Earnings Materials"), represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of May 22, 2024. Although these Earnings Materials will remain available on Synopsys' website through the date of the earnings call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, their continued availability through such date does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys undertakes no duty and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information or future events, or otherwise update, the targets given in this press release unless required by law.

Availability of Final Financial Statements
SNPS) delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. We partner closely with semiconductor and systems customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Reconciliation of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results for Continuing Operations
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP net income, earnings per diluted share, and tax rate for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results (1)

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


April 30,

April 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

GAAP net income from continuing operations
attributed to Synopsys

$ 299,111

$ 275,602

$ 736,561

$ 545,286

Adjustments:





Amortization of acquired intangible assets

16,925

11,387

32,526

23,640

Stock-based compensation

162,346

130,114

327,487

252,352

Acquisition/divestiture related items

25,256

2,641

57,188

4,975

Restructuring charges

-

(5,578)

-

32,560

Gain on sale of strategic investments

-

-

(55,077)

-

Tax adjustments

(36,694)

(45,878)

(106,261)

(106,033)

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations
attributed to Synopsys

$ 466,944

$ 368,288

$ 992,424

$ 752,780

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


April 30,

April 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

GAAP net income from continuing operations per diluted share
attributed to Synopsys

$ 1.92

$ 1.78

$ 4.73

$ 3.52

Adjustments:





Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.11

0.07

0.21

0.15

Stock-based compensation

1.04

0.84

2.10

1.63

Acquisition/divestiture related items

0.16

0.02

0.37

0.03

Restructuring charges

-

(0.04)

-

0.21

Gain on sale of strategic investments

-

-

(0.35)

-

Tax adjustments

(0.23)

(0.29)

(0.68)

(0.68)

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per diluted share
attributed to Synopsys

$ 3.00

$ 2.38

$ 6.38

$ 4.86











Shares used in computing net income per diluted share amounts:

155,770

154,730

155,610

155,044






(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and 2023 ended on May 4, 2024 and April 29, 2023, respectively. For
presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal year 2024 included one
extra week.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Tax Rate Reconciliation (1)(2)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


April 30, 2024

April 30, 2024




GAAP effective tax rate

13.3 %

8.6 %

Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments

1.7 %

6.4 %

Non-GAAP effective tax rate

15.0 %

15.0 %




(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended on May 4, 2024. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest
calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal year 2024 included one extra week.

(2) Presented on a continuing operations basis.

Reconciliation of 2024 Targets for Continuing Operations
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP targets for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Targets (1)(2)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)











Range for Three Months Ending



July 31, 2024



Low


High

Target GAAP expenses


$ 1,099,000


$ 1,119,000

Adjustments:





Amortization of acquired intangible assets


(17,000)


(20,000)

Stock-based compensation


(162,000)


(169,000)

Target non-GAAP expenses


$ 920,000


$ 930,000
















Range for Three Months Ending



July 31, 2024



Low


High

Target GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to Synopsys


$ 2.22


$ 2.35

Adjustments:





Amortization of acquired intangible assets


0.13


0.11

Stock-based compensation


1.08


1.04

Acquisition/divestiture related items (3)


0.10


0.07

Tax adjustments


(0.28)


(0.27)

Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to Synopsys


$ 3.25


$ 3.30






Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)


156,000


156,000











GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Fiscal Year 2024 Targets (1)(2)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)











Range for Fiscal Year Ending



October 31, 2024



Low


High

Target GAAP expenses


$ 4,559,099


$ 4,614,099

Adjustments:





Amortization of acquired intangible assets


(67,000)


(72,000)

Stock-based compensation


(672,000)


(682,000)

Acquisition/divestiture related items(3)


(50,099)


(50,099)

Target non-GAAP expenses


$ 3,770,000


$ 3,810,000
















Range for Fiscal Year Ending



October 31, 2024



Low


High

Target GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to Synopsys


$ 9.14


$ 9.36

Adjustments:





Amortization of acquired intangible assets


0.46


0.43

Stock-based compensation


4.37


4.31

Acquisition/divestiture related items(3)


0.55


0.49

Gain on sale of strategic investments


(0.35)


(0.35)

Tax adjustments


(1.27)


(1.26)

Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to Synopsys


$ 12.90


$ 12.98






Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)


156,000


156,000






(1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2024 and its fiscal year 2024 will end on August 3, 2024 and November 2, 2024,
respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal year 2024
included one extra week.

(2) Presented on a continuing operations basis.

Forward-Looking Statements

SYNOPSYS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (1)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)














Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


April 30,


April 30,


2024

2023


2024

2023

Revenue:






Time-based products

$ 781,714

$ 717,845


$ 1,586,777

$ 1,408,135

Upfront products

396,389

335,009


838,755

665,978

Total products revenue

1,178,103

1,052,854


2,425,532

2,074,113

Maintenance and service

276,609

209,890


540,169

422,128

Total revenue

1,454,712

1,262,744


2,965,701

2,496,241

Cost of revenue:






Products

198,719

169,062


374,217

325,686

Maintenance and service

88,178

68,687


178,718

136,855

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

13,500

10,492


26,655

21,689

Total cost of revenue

300,397

248,241


579,590

484,230

Gross margin

1,154,315

1,014,503


2,386,111

2,012,011

Operating expenses:






Research and development

493,136

460,463


1,018,670

899,650

Sales and marketing

209,783

180,658


428,626

352,212

General and administrative

114,763

84,685


246,027

174,656

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

4,561

1,900


8,090

3,935

Restructuring charges

-

(5,578)


-

32,560

Total operating expenses

822,243

722,128


1,701,413

1,463,013

Operating income

332,072

292,375


684,698

548,998

Interest and other income (expense), net

9,458

4,212


114,286

27,147

Income before income taxes

341,530

296,587


798,984

576,145

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

45,437

23,947


68,346

36,730

Net income from continuing operations

296,093

272,640


730,638

539,415

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(7,004)

(2,692)


4,658

(840)

Net income

289,089

269,948


735,296

538,575

Less: Net income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interest and
redeemable non-controlling interest

(3,018)

(2,962)


(5,923)

(5,871)

Net income attributed to Synopsys

$ 292,107

$ 272,910


$ 741,219

$ 544,446







Net income (loss) attributed to Synopsys






Continuing operations

$ 299,111

$ 275,602


$ 736,561

$ 545,286

Discontinued operations

(7,004)

(2,692)


4,658

(840)

Net income

$ 292,107

$ 272,910


$ 741,219

$ 544,446







Net income (loss) per share attributed to Synopsys - basic:






Continuing operations

$ 1.96

$ 1.81


$ 4.83

$ 3.58

Discontinued operations

(0.05)

(0.02)


0.03

(0.01)

Basic net income per share

$ 1.91

$ 1.79


$ 4.86

$ 3.57







Net income (loss) per share attributed to Synopsys - diluted:






Continuing operations

$ 1.92

$ 1.78


$ 4.73

$ 3.52

Discontinued operations

(0.04)

(0.02)


0.03

(0.01)

Diluted net income per share

$ 1.88

$ 1.76


$ 4.76

$ 3.51







Shares used in computing per share amounts:






Basic

152,971

152,187


152,629

152,294

Diluted

155,770

154,730


155,610

155,044







(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and 2023 ended on May 4, 2024 and April 29, 2023, respectively. For
presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal year 2024 included one
extra week.

SYNOPSYS, INC.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (1)


(in thousands, except par value amounts)







April 30, 2024

October 31, 2023


ASSETS:




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,502,920

$ 1,433,966


Short-term investments

156,780

151,639


Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

1,659,700

1,585,605


Accounts receivable, net

834,918

856,660


Inventories

377,875

325,590


Prepaid and other current assets

760,269

548,115


Current assets held for sale

1,020,358

114,654


Total current assets

4,653,120

3,430,624


Property and equipment, net

566,832

549,837


Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

528,011

559,923


Goodwill

3,427,424

3,346,065


Intangible assets, net

276,877

239,577


Deferred income taxes

1,004,660

853,526


Other long-term assets

554,913

444,820


Long-term assets held for sale

-

908,759


Total assets

$ 11,011,837

$ 10,333,131






LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 635,916

$ 1,059,914


Operating lease liabilities

84,550

79,832


Deferred revenue

1,457,282

1,559,461


Current liabilities held for sale

330,602

286,244


Total current liabilities

2,508,350

2,985,451


Long-term operating lease liabilities

543,207

579,686


Long-term deferred revenue

307,965

150,827


Long-term debt

16,960

18,078


Other long-term liabilities

446,514

381,531


Long-term liabilities held for sale

-

33,257


Total liabilities

3,822,996

4,148,830


Redeemable non-controlling interest

31,043

31,043


Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding

-

-


Common stock, $0.01 par value: 400,000 shares authorized; 153,204 and
152,053 shares outstanding, respectively

1,532

1,521


Capital in excess of par value

1,182,829

1,276,152


Retained earnings

7,478,366

6,741,699


Treasury stock, at cost: 4,056 and 5,207 shares, respectively

(1,321,554)

(1,675,650)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(188,013)

(196,414)


Total Synopsys stockholders' equity

7,153,160

6,147,308


Non-controlling interest

4,638

5,950


Total stockholders' equity

7,157,798

6,153,258


Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity

$ 11,011,837

$ 10,333,131






(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended on May 4, 2024 and its fiscal year 2023 ended on October 28, 2023,
respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal year 2024 included
one extra week.




SYNOPSYS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (1)

(in thousands)





Six Months Ended April 30,


2024

2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net income

$ 735,296

$ 538,575

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Amortization and depreciation

123,886

116,922

Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets

48,179

48,073

Amortization of capitalized costs to obtain revenue contracts

37,912

39,588

Stock-based compensation

358,487

277,485

Allowance for credit losses

9,987

6,134

Gain on sale of strategic investments

(55,077)

-

Amortization of bridge financing costs

7,085

-

Deferred income taxes

(170,854)

(125,090)

Other non-cash

(2,607)

4,972

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and assumed liabilities:



Accounts receivable

20,889

9,289

Inventories

(60,518)

(48,648)

Prepaid and other current assets

(191,595)

49,437

Other long-term assets

(104,551)

(75,324)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(142,086)

(162,840)

Operating lease liabilities

(48,709)

(31,634)

Income taxes

(229,536)

94,587

Deferred revenue

52,612

76,165

Net cash provided by operating activities

388,800

817,691




CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments

63,159

67,717

Purchases of short-term investments

(65,861)

(68,738)

Proceeds from sales of strategic investments

55,696

7,248

Purchases of strategic investments

(860)

-

Purchases of property and equipment

(78,763)

(91,368)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(139,557)

(41,324)

Capitalization of software development costs

-

(1,247)

Net cash used in investing activities

(166,186)

(127,712)




CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Repayment of debt

(1,303)

(1,294)

Payment of bridge financing and term loan costs

(54,715)

-

Issuances of common stock

115,111

132,808

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(212,577)

(116,838)

Purchase of equity forward contract

-

(45,000)

Purchases of treasury stock

-

(560,724)

Other

(1,096)

(122)

Net cash used in financing activities

(154,580)

(591,170)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,423

27,708

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

70,457

126,517

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year, including cash from discontinued operations

1,441,187

1,419,864

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period, including cash from discontinued operations

1,511,644

1,546,381

Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations

6,445

4,140

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations

$ 1,505,199

$ 1,542,241







(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and 2023 ended on May 4, 2024 and April 29, 2023, respectively. For
presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal year 2024 included
one extra week.

Synopsys provides segment information, namely revenue, adjusted segment operating income and adjusted segment operating margin, in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 280, Segment Reporting. Synopsys' chief operating decision maker ("CODM") is our Chief Executive Officer. In evaluating our business segments, the CODM considers the income and expenses that the CODM believes are directly related to those segments. The CODM does not allocate certain operating expenses managed at a consolidated level to our business segments and, as a result, the reported operating income and operating margin do not include these unallocated expenses as shown in the table below. These unallocated expenses are presented in the table below to provide a reconciliation of the total adjusted operating income from segments to our consolidated operating income from continuing operations:

SYNOPSYS, INC.

Business Segment Reporting (1)(2)(5)

(in millions)







Three Months Ended
April 30, 2024

Three Months Ended
April 30, 2023

Six Months Ended
April 30, 2024

Six Months Ended
April 30, 2023


Revenue by segment





- Design Automation

$ 1,054.9

$ 927.5

$ 2,040.3

$ 1,817.4

% of Total

72.5 %

73.5 %

68.8 %

72.8 %

- Design IP

$ 399.8

$ 335.2

$ 925.4

$ 678.8

% of Total

27.5 %

26.5 %

31.2 %

27.2 %






Adjusted operating income by segment





- Design Automation

$ 418.2

$ 353.4

$ 777.7

$ 692.8

- Design IP

$ 124.8

$ 81.5

$ 370.5

$ 194.9






Adjusted operating margin by segment





- Design Automation

39.6 %

38.1 %

38.1 %

38.1 %

- Design IP

31.2 %

24.3 %

40.0 %

28.7 %

Total Adjusted Segment Operating Income Reconciliation (1)(2)(5)

(in millions)







Three Months Ended
April 30, 2024

Three Months Ended
April 30, 2023

Six Months Ended
April 30, 2024

Six Months Ended
April 30, 2023


GAAP total operating income - as reported

$ 332.1

$ 292.4

$ 684.7

$ 549.0

Other expenses managed at consolidated level





-Amortization of acquired intangible assets (3)

18.1

12.4

34.7

25.6

-Stock-based compensation (3)

162.7

130.4

328.2

253.0

-Non-qualified deferred compensation plan

11.1

2.8

50.5

22.6

-Acquisition/divestiture related items (4)

19.2

2.6

50.1

5.0

-Restructuring charges

-

(5.6)

-

32.6

Total adjusted segment operating income

$ 543.0

$ 435.0

$ 1,148.2

$ 887.7






(1) Synopsys manages the business on a long-term, annual basis, and considers quarterly fluctuations of revenue and profitability as normal elements of our
business. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

(2) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and 2023 ended on May 4, 2024 and April 29, 2023, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the
closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal year 2024 included one extra week.

(3) The adjustment includes non-GAAP expenses attributable to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest.

(4) The adjustment excludes the amortization of bridge financing costs entered into in connection with the pending acquisition of Ansys, that was recorded in
interest and other income (expense), net in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income.

(5) Presented on a continuing operations basis.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
[email protected]

EDITORIAL CONTACT:
[email protected]

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

