Synopsys, Inc.: Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024

Quarterly revenue of $1.455 billion, up approximately 15% year over year and at the high-end of guidance.

Quarterly GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.92; non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $3.00, up approximately 26% year over year 1 and exceeding guidance.

and exceeding guidance. Raising full year targets for revenue and non-GAAP EPS, based on strong execution and continued business momentum.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2024. Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $1.455 billion, compared to $1.263 billion for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

"We continued our strong operational execution and business momentum in Q2. Customers continue investing in Synopsys solutions to maximize their R&D and power their future innovations for this era of pervasive intelligence," said Sassine Ghazi, president and CEO of Synopsys. "We expect our planned acquisition of Ansys, which was approved today by Ansys shareholders, to further our mission of empowering technology innovators everywhere with essential silicon to systems design solutions."

"Synopsys' strong Q2 results were driven by our team's relentless focus on execution, our leading technology that is mission-critical to customers, and our resilient business model," said Shelagh Glaser, Synopsys CFO. "We remain confident in our business, and as a result, we are again raising our full-year targets for revenue and non-GAAP EPS."

________________________ 1 Synopsys' Software Integrity business has been presented as a discontinued operation in the consolidated financial statements for all periods presented herein and all financial results and targets are presented herein on a continuing operations basis unless otherwise noted.

Continuing Operations



Business Segments

Third Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Targets (1)(2) (in millions except per share amounts)













Range for Three Months Ending

Range for Fiscal Year Ending

July 31, 2024

October 31, 2024

Low High

Low High Revenue $ 1,505 $ 1,535

$ 6,090 $ 6,150 GAAP Expenses $ 1,099 $ 1,119

$ 4,559 $ 4,614 Non-GAAP Expenses $ 920 $ 930

$ 3,770 $ 3,810 Non-GAAP Interest and Other Income (Expense), net $ 4 $ 6

$ 32 $ 36 Non-GAAP Tax Rate 15 %

15 % Outstanding Shares (fully diluted) 155 157

155 157 GAAP EPS $ 2.22 $ 2.35

$ 9.14 $ 9.36 Non-GAAP EPS $ 3.25 $ 3.30

$ 12.90 $ 12.98 Operating Cash Flow





~ $1,300 Free Cash Flow(3)





~ $1,100 Capital Expenditures





~ $200











(1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2024 and its fiscal year 2024 will end on August 3, 2024 and November 2, 2024, respectively. For

presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal year 2024 included one extra week. (2) Presented on a continuing operations basis. (3) Free cash flow is calculated as cash provided from operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalization of software

development costs.

For a reconciliation of Synopsys' third quarter and fiscal year 2024 targets, including expenses, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis and a discussion of the financial targets that we are not able to reconcile without unreasonable efforts, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Reconciliation of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results for Continuing Operations

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP net income, earnings per diluted share, and tax rate for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results (1) (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)











Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

April 30, April 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net income from continuing operations

attributed to Synopsys $ 299,111 $ 275,602 $ 736,561 $ 545,286 Adjustments:







Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16,925 11,387 32,526 23,640 Stock-based compensation 162,346 130,114 327,487 252,352 Acquisition/divestiture related items 25,256 2,641 57,188 4,975 Restructuring charges - (5,578) - 32,560 Gain on sale of strategic investments - - (55,077) - Tax adjustments (36,694) (45,878) (106,261) (106,033) Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations

attributed to Synopsys $ 466,944 $ 368,288 $ 992,424 $ 752,780































Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

April 30, April 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net income from continuing operations per diluted share

attributed to Synopsys $ 1.92 $ 1.78 $ 4.73 $ 3.52 Adjustments:







Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.11 0.07 0.21 0.15 Stock-based compensation 1.04 0.84 2.10 1.63 Acquisition/divestiture related items 0.16 0.02 0.37 0.03 Restructuring charges - (0.04) - 0.21 Gain on sale of strategic investments - - (0.35) - Tax adjustments (0.23) (0.29) (0.68) (0.68) Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per diluted share

attributed to Synopsys $ 3.00 $ 2.38 $ 6.38 $ 4.86



















Shares used in computing net income per diluted share amounts: 155,770 154,730 155,610 155,044









(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and 2023 ended on May 4, 2024 and April 29, 2023, respectively. For

presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal year 2024 included one

extra week.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Tax Rate Reconciliation (1)(2) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

April 30, 2024 April 30, 2024





GAAP effective tax rate 13.3 % 8.6 % Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments 1.7 % 6.4 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 15.0 % 15.0 %





(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended on May 4, 2024. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest

calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal year 2024 included one extra week. (2) Presented on a continuing operations basis.

Reconciliation of 2024 Targets for Continuing Operations

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP targets for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Targets (1)(2) (in thousands, except per share amounts)



















Range for Three Months Ending



July 31, 2024



Low

High Target GAAP expenses

$ 1,099,000

$ 1,119,000 Adjustments:







Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(17,000)

(20,000) Stock-based compensation

(162,000)

(169,000) Target non-GAAP expenses

$ 920,000

$ 930,000





























Range for Three Months Ending



July 31, 2024



Low

High Target GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to Synopsys

$ 2.22

$ 2.35 Adjustments:







Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.13

0.11 Stock-based compensation

1.08

1.04 Acquisition/divestiture related items (3)

0.10

0.07 Tax adjustments

(0.28)

(0.27) Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to Synopsys

$ 3.25

$ 3.30









Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)

156,000

156,000



















GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Fiscal Year 2024 Targets (1)(2) (in thousands, except per share amounts)



















Range for Fiscal Year Ending



October 31, 2024



Low

High Target GAAP expenses

$ 4,559,099

$ 4,614,099 Adjustments:







Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(67,000)

(72,000) Stock-based compensation

(672,000)

(682,000) Acquisition/divestiture related items(3)

(50,099)

(50,099) Target non-GAAP expenses

$ 3,770,000

$ 3,810,000





























Range for Fiscal Year Ending



October 31, 2024



Low

High Target GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to Synopsys

$ 9.14

$ 9.36 Adjustments:







Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.46

0.43 Stock-based compensation

4.37

4.31 Acquisition/divestiture related items(3)

0.55

0.49 Gain on sale of strategic investments

(0.35)

(0.35) Tax adjustments

(1.27)

(1.26) Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to Synopsys

$ 12.90

$ 12.98









Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)

156,000

156,000









(1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2024 and its fiscal year 2024 will end on August 3, 2024 and November 2, 2024,

respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal year 2024

included one extra week. (2) Presented on a continuing operations basis.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (1) (in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

April 30,

April 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023 Revenue:









Time-based products $ 781,714 $ 717,845

$ 1,586,777 $ 1,408,135 Upfront products 396,389 335,009

838,755 665,978 Total products revenue 1,178,103 1,052,854

2,425,532 2,074,113 Maintenance and service 276,609 209,890

540,169 422,128 Total revenue 1,454,712 1,262,744

2,965,701 2,496,241 Cost of revenue:









Products 198,719 169,062

374,217 325,686 Maintenance and service 88,178 68,687

178,718 136,855 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 13,500 10,492

26,655 21,689 Total cost of revenue 300,397 248,241

579,590 484,230 Gross margin 1,154,315 1,014,503

2,386,111 2,012,011 Operating expenses:









Research and development 493,136 460,463

1,018,670 899,650 Sales and marketing 209,783 180,658

428,626 352,212 General and administrative 114,763 84,685

246,027 174,656 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,561 1,900

8,090 3,935 Restructuring charges - (5,578)

- 32,560 Total operating expenses 822,243 722,128

1,701,413 1,463,013 Operating income 332,072 292,375

684,698 548,998 Interest and other income (expense), net 9,458 4,212

114,286 27,147 Income before income taxes 341,530 296,587

798,984 576,145 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 45,437 23,947

68,346 36,730 Net income from continuing operations 296,093 272,640

730,638 539,415 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (7,004) (2,692)

4,658 (840) Net income 289,089 269,948

735,296 538,575 Less: Net income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interest and

redeemable non-controlling interest (3,018) (2,962)

(5,923) (5,871) Net income attributed to Synopsys $ 292,107 $ 272,910

$ 741,219 $ 544,446











Net income (loss) attributed to Synopsys









Continuing operations $ 299,111 $ 275,602

$ 736,561 $ 545,286 Discontinued operations (7,004) (2,692)

4,658 (840) Net income $ 292,107 $ 272,910

$ 741,219 $ 544,446











Net income (loss) per share attributed to Synopsys - basic:









Continuing operations $ 1.96 $ 1.81

$ 4.83 $ 3.58 Discontinued operations (0.05) (0.02)

0.03 (0.01) Basic net income per share $ 1.91 $ 1.79

$ 4.86 $ 3.57











Net income (loss) per share attributed to Synopsys - diluted:









Continuing operations $ 1.92 $ 1.78

$ 4.73 $ 3.52 Discontinued operations (0.04) (0.02)

0.03 (0.01) Diluted net income per share $ 1.88 $ 1.76

$ 4.76 $ 3.51











Shares used in computing per share amounts:









Basic 152,971 152,187

152,629 152,294 Diluted 155,770 154,730

155,610 155,044











(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and 2023 ended on May 4, 2024 and April 29, 2023, respectively. For

presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal year 2024 included one

extra week. SYNOPSYS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (1)

(in thousands, except par value amounts)











April 30, 2024 October 31, 2023

ASSETS:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,502,920 $ 1,433,966

Short-term investments 156,780 151,639

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,659,700 1,585,605

Accounts receivable, net 834,918 856,660

Inventories 377,875 325,590

Prepaid and other current assets 760,269 548,115

Current assets held for sale 1,020,358 114,654

Total current assets 4,653,120 3,430,624

Property and equipment, net 566,832 549,837

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 528,011 559,923

Goodwill 3,427,424 3,346,065

Intangible assets, net 276,877 239,577

Deferred income taxes 1,004,660 853,526

Other long-term assets 554,913 444,820

Long-term assets held for sale - 908,759

Total assets $ 11,011,837 $ 10,333,131









LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 635,916 $ 1,059,914

Operating lease liabilities 84,550 79,832

Deferred revenue 1,457,282 1,559,461

Current liabilities held for sale 330,602 286,244

Total current liabilities 2,508,350 2,985,451

Long-term operating lease liabilities 543,207 579,686

Long-term deferred revenue 307,965 150,827

Long-term debt 16,960 18,078

Other long-term liabilities 446,514 381,531

Long-term liabilities held for sale - 33,257

Total liabilities 3,822,996 4,148,830

Redeemable non-controlling interest 31,043 31,043

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding - -

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 400,000 shares authorized; 153,204 and

152,053 shares outstanding, respectively 1,532 1,521

Capital in excess of par value 1,182,829 1,276,152

Retained earnings 7,478,366 6,741,699

Treasury stock, at cost: 4,056 and 5,207 shares, respectively (1,321,554) (1,675,650)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (188,013) (196,414)

Total Synopsys stockholders' equity 7,153,160 6,147,308

Non-controlling interest 4,638 5,950

Total stockholders' equity 7,157,798 6,153,258

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity $ 11,011,837 $ 10,333,131









(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended on May 4, 2024 and its fiscal year 2023 ended on October 28, 2023,

respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal year 2024 included

one extra week.





SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (1) (in thousands)







Six Months Ended April 30,

2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net income $ 735,296 $ 538,575 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Amortization and depreciation 123,886 116,922 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 48,179 48,073 Amortization of capitalized costs to obtain revenue contracts 37,912 39,588 Stock-based compensation 358,487 277,485 Allowance for credit losses 9,987 6,134 Gain on sale of strategic investments (55,077) - Amortization of bridge financing costs 7,085 - Deferred income taxes (170,854) (125,090) Other non-cash (2,607) 4,972 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and assumed liabilities:



Accounts receivable 20,889 9,289 Inventories (60,518) (48,648) Prepaid and other current assets (191,595) 49,437 Other long-term assets (104,551) (75,324) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (142,086) (162,840) Operating lease liabilities (48,709) (31,634) Income taxes (229,536) 94,587 Deferred revenue 52,612 76,165 Net cash provided by operating activities 388,800 817,691





CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments 63,159 67,717 Purchases of short-term investments (65,861) (68,738) Proceeds from sales of strategic investments 55,696 7,248 Purchases of strategic investments (860) - Purchases of property and equipment (78,763) (91,368) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (139,557) (41,324) Capitalization of software development costs - (1,247) Net cash used in investing activities (166,186) (127,712)





CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Repayment of debt (1,303) (1,294) Payment of bridge financing and term loan costs (54,715) - Issuances of common stock 115,111 132,808 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (212,577) (116,838) Purchase of equity forward contract - (45,000) Purchases of treasury stock - (560,724) Other (1,096) (122) Net cash used in financing activities (154,580) (591,170) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,423 27,708 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 70,457 126,517 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year, including cash from discontinued operations 1,441,187 1,419,864 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period, including cash from discontinued operations 1,511,644 1,546,381 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations 6,445 4,140 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations $ 1,505,199 $ 1,542,241











(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and 2023 ended on May 4, 2024 and April 29, 2023, respectively. For

presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal year 2024 included

one extra week.

Synopsys provides segment information, namely revenue, adjusted segment operating income and adjusted segment operating margin, in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 280, Segment Reporting. Synopsys' chief operating decision maker ("CODM") is our Chief Executive Officer. In evaluating our business segments, the CODM considers the income and expenses that the CODM believes are directly related to those segments. The CODM does not allocate certain operating expenses managed at a consolidated level to our business segments and, as a result, the reported operating income and operating margin do not include these unallocated expenses as shown in the table below. These unallocated expenses are presented in the table below to provide a reconciliation of the total adjusted operating income from segments to our consolidated operating income from continuing operations:

SYNOPSYS, INC. Business Segment Reporting (1)(2)(5) (in millions)











Three Months Ended

April 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

April 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2023

Revenue by segment







- Design Automation $ 1,054.9 $ 927.5 $ 2,040.3 $ 1,817.4 % of Total 72.5 % 73.5 % 68.8 % 72.8 % - Design IP $ 399.8 $ 335.2 $ 925.4 $ 678.8 % of Total 27.5 % 26.5 % 31.2 % 27.2 %









Adjusted operating income by segment







- Design Automation $ 418.2 $ 353.4 $ 777.7 $ 692.8 - Design IP $ 124.8 $ 81.5 $ 370.5 $ 194.9









Adjusted operating margin by segment







- Design Automation 39.6 % 38.1 % 38.1 % 38.1 % - Design IP 31.2 % 24.3 % 40.0 % 28.7 %

Total Adjusted Segment Operating Income Reconciliation (1)(2)(5) (in millions)











Three Months Ended

April 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

April 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2023

GAAP total operating income - as reported $ 332.1 $ 292.4 $ 684.7 $ 549.0 Other expenses managed at consolidated level







-Amortization of acquired intangible assets (3) 18.1 12.4 34.7 25.6 -Stock-based compensation (3) 162.7 130.4 328.2 253.0 -Non-qualified deferred compensation plan 11.1 2.8 50.5 22.6 -Acquisition/divestiture related items (4) 19.2 2.6 50.1 5.0 -Restructuring charges - (5.6) - 32.6 Total adjusted segment operating income $ 543.0 $ 435.0 $ 1,148.2 $ 887.7









(1) Synopsys manages the business on a long-term, annual basis, and considers quarterly fluctuations of revenue and profitability as normal elements of our

business. Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (2) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and 2023 ended on May 4, 2024 and April 29, 2023, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the

closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal year 2024 included one extra week. (3) The adjustment includes non-GAAP expenses attributable to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest. (4) The adjustment excludes the amortization of bridge financing costs entered into in connection with the pending acquisition of Ansys, that was recorded in

interest and other income (expense), net in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income. (5) Presented on a continuing operations basis.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

