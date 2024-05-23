

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec Plc (INVP.L), on Thursday, reported FY24 FY24 net income of £941 million or 105.3p per basic share compared to £805 million or 85.8p per basic share last year.



Adjusted earnings attributable to shareholders increased 7.8% to £662.5 million from £614.4 million last year. On a per share basis, adjusted earnings totaled 105.3p, up 13.4% from the prior year's 68.9p.



Headline earnings rose 22.5% to 72.9p per share from 66.8p per share earned in the same period of last year.



Revenue increased 5.0% to £2.085 billion from £1.986 billion generated a year ago, and up 11.6% in neutral currency.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 19.0p per share, resulting in a total dividend of 34.5p per share for the year, translating to a 44.2% payout ratio and within the Group's current 30% to 50% payout policy.



Fani Titi, Group Chief Executive, said, 'The Group has delivered strong financial performance notwithstanding the uncertain operating environment that prevailed throughout the financial year. This performance demonstrates the continued success in our client acquisition strategies which underpinned the increased client activity and loan book growth, supported by the tailwind from the high interest rate environment. This performance underwrites our commitment to create enduring worth for all our stakeholders through our market-leading client franchises in our chosen markets. Our balance sheet remains strong and highly liquid, positioning us well to support our clients in navigating the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken