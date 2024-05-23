

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than a 2-month high of 1.0826 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0855.



Against the euro, the yen and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 1.7687, 95.97 and 0.6123 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.7748, 95.57 and 0.6096, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.06 against the aussie, 1.74 against the euro, 97.00 against the yen and 0.63 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken