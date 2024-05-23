

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L, TATYY.PK), a supplier of food and beverage ingredients, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2024 profit before tax climbed 48 percent to 226 million pounds from last year's 152 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 46.5 pence, up 1% from last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 287 million pounds, compared to 255 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 55.5 pence.



Revenue for the year dropped 6 percent from last year to 1.65 billion pounds. Adjusted revenues fell 2% due to lower volume from soft consumer demand, customer destocking and prioritising margin.



Further, the company said its Board is recommending final dividend of 12.9p per share, resulting in full-year dividend of 19.1p per share, up 3.2% from the prior year.



Lokking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company projects revenue slightly lower than the prior year, and EBITDA growth of between 4% and 7%.



