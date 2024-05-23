Anzeige
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX - PEY) ("Peyto") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular - proxy statement dated April 4, 2024 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 22, 2024. The detailed results of the votes for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory vote on executive compensation held at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

Nominee Outcome
of Vote		 Votes For Votes
Withheld
Donald Gray Elected 92,431,084 4,834,863
Michael MacBean Elected 93,275,111 3,990,836
Brian Davis Elected 95,722,735 1,543,212
Darren Gee Elected 95,505,866 1,760,081
Debra Gerlach Elected 96,016,249 1,249,698
John W. Rossall Elected 96,617,164 648,783
Jean-Paul Lachance Elected 96,569,138 696,809
Jocelyn McMinn Elected 95,691,582 1,574,365
Nicki Stevens Elected 96,429,029 836,918


Appointment of Auditors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Peyto until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes
Withheld

Percent (%)
94,988,649 96.41 3,536,505 3.59


Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the non-binding advisory resolution concerning Peyto's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes
Against

Percent (%)
89,477,333 91.99 7,788,614 8.01


For further information please contact:

Jean-Paul Lachance
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 451-4111
Fax: (403) 451-4100


