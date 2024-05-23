Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX - PEY) ("Peyto") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular - proxy statement dated April 4, 2024 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 22, 2024. The detailed results of the votes for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory vote on executive compensation held at the Meeting are set out below.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:
|Nominee
|Outcome
of Vote
|Votes For
|Votes
Withheld
|Donald Gray
|Elected
|92,431,084
|4,834,863
|Michael MacBean
|Elected
|93,275,111
|3,990,836
|Brian Davis
|Elected
|95,722,735
|1,543,212
|Darren Gee
|Elected
|95,505,866
|1,760,081
|Debra Gerlach
|Elected
|96,016,249
|1,249,698
|John W. Rossall
|Elected
|96,617,164
|648,783
|Jean-Paul Lachance
|Elected
|96,569,138
|696,809
|Jocelyn McMinn
|Elected
|95,691,582
|1,574,365
|Nicki Stevens
|Elected
|96,429,029
|836,918
Appointment of Auditors
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Peyto until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent (%)
|Votes
Withheld
Percent (%)
|94,988,649
|96.41
|3,536,505
|3.59
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the non-binding advisory resolution concerning Peyto's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent (%)
|Votes
Against
Percent (%)
|89,477,333
|91.99
|7,788,614
|8.01
For further information please contact:
Jean-Paul Lachance
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 451-4111
Fax: (403) 451-4100