Acciona Energía has finished building a 458 MW solar farm in Texas - its largest PV project to date. From pv magazine USA Acciona Energía, a renewable energy company headquartered in Spain, has said that the 458 MW Red-Tailed Hawk solar plant near Houston, Texas is now operational. The project is the company's largest solar plant to date. Acciona acquired the solar project in 2022 from Avondale Solar and Solar Plus Development. It is Acciona's fifth investment in Texas, joining the Fort Bend Solar Farm and three operational wind farms in Cameron County. Red-Tailed Hawk is expected to generate ...

