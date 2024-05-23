Bionoxx Inc.: Bionoxx to Highlight Innovative Strategy for Addressing Immune-Related Diseases at 2024 BIO International Conference

Corporate presentation scheduled for Tuesday, 04 June 2024 at 4:00 PM PT

SAN DIEGO and SEOUL, South Korea, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionoxx Inc., an innovative biotech company developing neutrophil-directed T cell modulation technology, announced today it will unveil its novel immunomodulatory technology at the upcoming 2024 BIO International Convention.

Bionoxx research has discovered that cancer patients exhibit impaired neutrophil homeostatic dynamics in their peripheral blood, a condition that may significantly contribute to T cell dysfunction and suboptimal clinical outcomes in these individuals. BNX has pioneered the BNX-IFS, a novel technology aimed at identifying activated neutrophils linked to T cell homeostasis within circulating immune cells. Bionoxx has already received clearance of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a first-in-human clinical study of mOTS-412 or mOTS-412/anti-PD-L1 combination in participants with immune checkpoint inhibitor-resistant solid tumors. The trial is expected to begin in the latter half of 2024 in the United States.

"FDA's acceptance of our IND application is a significant milestone for the development of our immunomodulatory pipeline and an opportunity to refine and validate the pioneering BNX-IFS technology." said Dr. Tae-Ho Hwang, CTO at Bionoxx Inc. " BNX-IFS represents a promising new platform that would enable generation of new treatment regimens for immune-related diseases."

About Bionoxx Products

BNX-IFS (Bionoxx's Immune Function States) is a novel technology that determines disease-related "immune dynamics" with circulating immune cells. Especially, BNX-IFS revealed that neutrophil plasticity may orchestrate T cell homeostasis. This has been partially proven in nonclinical disease models and clinical specimen from healthy as well as patients with immune-related diseases. Bionoxx is developing BNX-IFS as a tool for personalized immune modulation by optimizing T cell homeostasis in a variety of immune-mediated diseases.

OTS-412 is an investigational oncolytic virus designed to work with Bionoxx's immunomodulatory approach to destroy cancer cells. The immunomodulatory approach enhanced cancer-specific cytotoxic T cell immunity and induced synergistic anti-tumor effect with ICI in ICI-resistant nonclinical models.

About Bionoxx Inc.

Bionoxx Inc.(headquartered in South Korea) is an innovative biotechnology company pioneering neutrophil-directed T cell modulation to fight cancer and immune disorders. We are dedicated to maximizing clinical outcome for patients by tailoring immunotherapies with our novel technologies. Bionoxx is avidly seeking partners and collaborators in discovery and development efforts for cancer and immune-mediated diseases (e.g., acute viral infection, autoimmune diseases). For more information, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/bionoxx.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bionoxx-to-highlight-innovative-strategy-for-addressing-immune-related-diseases-at-2024-bio-international-conference-302152827.html